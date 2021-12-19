LIVE Dew Tour Copper 2021 | Day 5

It seems like every day at the Winter Dew Tour outdoes the previous, and the final day Sunday, Dec. 19, at Copper Mountain Resort did not disappoint. In the men’s snowboard superpipe final, four Americans made up the 10-man field, including Shaun White, Summit’s Taylor Gold, Chase Josey and Joey Okesson.
There was no title Sunday for Shaun White as he gears up toward the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. White finished in seventh place in the men's snowboard superpipe final at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain in Colorado. He posted a disappointing 30.75 and 10.50 on his first two runs, which put the pressure on the final one if he was going to make the podium.
Chloe Kim won her first event of the Olympic season, while Ayumu Hirano landed the first triple cork in halfpipe competition at Dew Tour on Sunday. Kim landed a pair of 1080s on the last run of the women’s event at Copper Mountain, Colorado, to overtake Spain’s Queralt Castellet on her third and final run.
For hikers looking to add an unique seasonal element to their outdoor adventure, a snowshoeing excursion may be something to consider. A practice dating back centuries, snowshoeing has recently become a popular activity for outdoor enthusiasts looking to travel off the beaten path. There are times in the High Country...
A fiercely contested battle for the gold medal at the Dew Tour’s men’s slopestyle final at Copper Mountain in Colorado on Friday came down to two Park City skiers in Colby Stevenson and Alex Hall. Hall scored a 95.25 on his third and final run to push Stevenson...
Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard are set to go for repeat Olympic gold in Beijing. Shaun White hasn’t qualified yet. The first U.S. snowboarders met Olympic selection criteria via world rankings updated Monday. U.S. Ski and Snowboard rules state that the top two riders per gender in halfpipe and slopestyle in this week’s world rankings will be nominated to the team, should they also rank in the world top six.
It’s the fifth and final day of Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, and the weekend of competition is wrapping up with one of the most anticipated events on the schedule: the women’s and men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final presented by Toyota. If you’re craving some high-flying acrobatics on snowboards, you won’t want to miss this. Check out the schedule below, and catch both finals in the livestream above.
It seems like every day at the Winter Dew Tour outdoes the previous, and the final day Sunday, Dec. 19, at Copper Mountain Resort did not disappoint. In the men’s snowboard superpipe final, four Americans made up the 10-man field, including Shaun White, Summit’s Taylor Gold, Chase Josey and Joey Okesson.
Comments / 0