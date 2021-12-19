LIVE Dew Tour Copper 2021 | Day 5

There was no title Sunday for Shaun White as he gears up toward the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. White finished in seventh place in the men's snowboard superpipe final at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain in Colorado. He posted a disappointing 30.75 and 10.50 on his first two runs, which put the pressure on the final one if he was going to make the podium.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO