LIVE Dew Tour Copper 2021 | Day 5

By Mark Clavin
snowboarder.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay five of Dew Tour Copper wraps up the weekend with the Women’s...

www.snowboarder.com

Vail Daily

Summit’s Gold tops White, places 2nd in Dew Tour superpipe finals

It seems like every day at the Winter Dew Tour outdoes the previous, and the final day Sunday, Dec. 19, at Copper Mountain Resort did not disappoint. In the men’s snowboard superpipe final, four Americans made up the 10-man field, including Shaun White, Summit’s Taylor Gold, Chase Josey and Joey Okesson.
Bleacher Report

Shaun White Places 7th at Dew Tour Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final; Yuto Totsuka Wins

There was no title Sunday for Shaun White as he gears up toward the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. White finished in seventh place in the men's snowboard superpipe final at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain in Colorado. He posted a disappointing 30.75 and 10.50 on his first two runs, which put the pressure on the final one if he was going to make the podium.
Watauga Democrat

Snowshoeing making tracks in High Country winter season

For hikers looking to add an unique seasonal element to their outdoor adventure, a snowshoeing excursion may be something to consider. A practice dating back centuries, snowshoeing has recently become a popular activity for outdoor enthusiasts looking to travel off the beaten path. There are times in the High Country...
NBC Sports

Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard lead snowboarders qualified for U.S. Olympic team

Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard are set to go for repeat Olympic gold in Beijing. Shaun White hasn’t qualified yet. The first U.S. snowboarders met Olympic selection criteria via world rankings updated Monday. U.S. Ski and Snowboard rules state that the top two riders per gender in halfpipe and slopestyle in this week’s world rankings will be nominated to the team, should they also rank in the world top six.
mensjournal.com

Watch Live: Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, Day 5

It’s the fifth and final day of Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, and the weekend of competition is wrapping up with one of the most anticipated events on the schedule: the women’s and men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final presented by Toyota. If you’re craving some high-flying acrobatics on snowboards, you won’t want to miss this. Check out the schedule below, and catch both finals in the livestream above.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat’s Gold tops White, places 2nd in Dew Tour superpipe finals

It seems like every day at the Winter Dew Tour outdoes the previous, and the final day Sunday, Dec. 19, at Copper Mountain Resort did not disappoint. In the men’s snowboard superpipe final, four Americans made up the 10-man field, including Shaun White, Summit’s Taylor Gold, Chase Josey and Joey Okesson.
