Russia’s AvtoVaz downplays incident at factory after explosion reported -Ifax

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – An explosion occurred at a factory of Russian car producer AvtoVaz in the city...

Kremlin comments on halt of Russian gas supplies to Germany

The stopping of Russian gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe network is not political or related to the wait for certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The previous day, it was reported that state-owned giant Gazprom, the system's operator in Russia and...
European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
Russia's Putin blames West for tensions in Europe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the West for escalating tensions in Europe, saying it had incorrectly assessed the outcome of the Cold War. Speaking to senior military officials, Putin said Russia would respond “adequately” to any Western aggression and would develop its army further....
Russia confirms 41 Omicron cases, says over 70 mln vaccinated

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia has confirmed 41 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog, told a government meeting on Tuesday. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the same meeting that more than 70 million Russians have received two doses of a...
Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to United States

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Saturday, the Swiss justice ministry said, a move Russia said was part of an ongoing hunt for Russians by Washington. U.S. police officers accompanied him from Zurich on a flight to...
Russia fires cruise missile from Sea of Japan in test exercise -media

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A submerged Russian submarine has successfully launched a Kalibr cruise missile from the Sea of Japan at a target more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away, located at a Russian training ground onshore, the RIA news agency said on Tuesday. The drill also involved covert movement...
Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have fell again on Sunday after rising briefly from Saturday levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed. By midday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were down to an hourly...
Russia says relations with U.S. not at lowest point yet -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday that Moscow’s relations with the United States had not hit their lowest point yet, Interfax news agency reported. He said the Kremlin needed stable and predictable relations with Washington, speaking at a sensitive moment with Moscow...
Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
