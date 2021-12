For those keeping track of the latest stock market news, you would know that volatility appears to be a recurring theme. With some arguing that hopes for a “Santa rally” are dwindling, defensive stocks appear to be taking center stage. For the most part, such a shift in investors’ sentiment would make sense. After all, numerous elements are impacting the current growth in markets. To begin with, soaring inflation figures continue to roll in and the Federal Reserve is adjusting its taper strategy accordingly. Subsequently, we could see several interest rate hikes taking place throughout 2022, potentially impacting high-growth sectors.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO