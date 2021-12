Travellers arriving in Germany from the UK will need to quarantine for two weeks from Monday, it has been announced.Following a surge in infections sparked by the new Omicron variant, Germany has classed Britain as a virus-variant area.Those travelling from Britain to Germany will now need to provide a negative Covid-19 for entry into the country and will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival even if they are vaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.At a meeting Saturday, Germany’s regional health ministers urged the national government to place tougher restrictions on people arriving...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO