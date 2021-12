There was a different vibe in the 7th Street Entry than the usual local indie rock bands that typically inhabit the club. It was a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll and a whole lotta fun. And while there were three different acts on the bill, the evening flowed more like a bunch of buddies getting together and jamming. The night could have been called Maggie Rose and Friends, as band members flowed on and off the stage throughout the night. Adding to the intimacy of the evening was the fact that there was so much equipment on the stage that the musicians had to go through the audience to perform.

