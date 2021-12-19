ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Afghans Facing Dual Crisis of Hunger, Destitution

By Lisa Schlein
Voice of America
 2 days ago

GENEVA — The World Food Program warns the crisis of acute hunger facing millions of people in Afghanistan as winter sets in is just one step away from becoming a catastrophe. To prevent the worst from happening, the World Food Program is rapidly ramping up humanitarian operations in...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Food Crisis#World Hunger#Food Aid#The World Food Program#Wfp
The Independent

Voices: I just returned from Afghanistan – few words can describe the humanitarian catastrophe unfurling

Many words have been used to describe what is happening in Afghanistan. Few can describe the true scale of the humanitarian catastrophe unfurling.Over the past month, I’ve travelled across Afghanistan. The landscapes are beautiful, but the reality facing its people has never been bleaker. The country is on its knees, the economy in free-fall and hope slipping away. At the heart of the crisis is an ongoing severe drought, a lack of cash and functioning banking system and the aftershocks of the pandemic, conflict and displacement.On my travels, I met many Afghan women – strong, resilient, and proud. While their...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Afghanistan: What humanitarian aid is getting in?

There is growing concern at the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, with eight million people at risk of starvation this winter, according to UK aid agencies. Many countries have suspended or significantly cut funding to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August. And aid organisations are launching a public appeal for...
CHARITIES
Reuters

Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms

KABUL (Reuters) - Senior Taliban officials appealed on Saturday for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis that has fuelled fears of another refugee exodus from Afghanistan. The comments, at a special meeting to mark the U.N.’s international migrants day, underlined the new Islamist Taliban government’s push to engage...
POLITICS
AFP

Troops race to deliver aid to Philippine typhoon survivors

Troops raced Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm. At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured when Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the archipelago on Thursday, wiping out wooden houses, uprooting trees and knocking out power across entire islands. "Our food is about to run out, probably in a few days or tomorrow," Simplicia Pedrablanca, a town mayor in the Dinagat Islands, told local radio station DZBB. More than 400,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres or with relatives, the national disaster agency said, after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Britain, Pakistan Urge Collective Response to Afghan Humanitarian Crisis

ISLAMABAD — Britain and Pakistan Tuesday advocated a collective international response to scaling up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is facing mass starvation and economic collapse after the Taliban takeover of the country. “A stable inclusive Afghanistan is our shared goal,” Christian Turner, the British high commissioner in Islamabad,...
CHARITIES
The Independent

As Covid recedes in India, the hunger crisis persists

One evening in October, Meena Sonawane, a domestic worker living in a slum in the Mumbai suburb of Chembur, cooked dinner with the only food in her kitchen: rice. She mixed red chilli powder into the rice, then carefully divided it into three portions for her children, keeping two spoonfuls for herself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Afghans face tough times as price of food, essential goods spikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): The people of Afghanistan have expressed serious concern over the spike in the price of food and other essential goods as the country faces a serious economic crisis. Saifullah, who is an owner of a store, said that the rapid rise in the value of...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

OIC-Led Huddle to Discuss Looming Afghan Humanitarian, Economic Crisis

ISLAMABAD — Representatives from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United States, Russia, China and the European Union are meeting Sunday in Pakistan to discuss ways to help Afghanistan avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. Pakistani officials said participants at the day-long meeting are “expected to explore...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Muslim World Creates Fund to Help Afghanistan Avert Humanitarian Disaster

ISLAMABAD — A daylong emergency conference of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) agreed Sunday to set up a humanitarian trust fund to address the unfolding humanitarian and economic catastrophe in Afghanistan, where millions face hunger and an estimated 1 million children are at risk of dying of severe acute malnutrition.
CHARITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

OIC nations pledge fund for Afghanistan as millions face hunger, poverty

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has vowed to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as the country is witnessing a major crisis with millions facing poverty and hunger. Pakistan organised a summit of foreign ministers from the OIC. An OIC resolution released...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy