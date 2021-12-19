ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

World Palindrome Championship winner releases graphic novel 'Otto: A Palindrama'

By Scott Detrow
wunc.org
 2 days ago

Scott Detrow speaks to World Palindrome Championship winner Jon Agee about his new graphic novel, "Otto: A Palindrama." Rural hospital doctor describes COVID-19...

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Midlander releases new novel, a 'light space opera'

History often provides the best material for stories, as Midlander Ray Tabler recently discovered. The science fiction writer’s new full-length novel takes inspiration from a 19th century event. Back in 2008, Tabler visited the West Side Book Shop, which sells used books in Ann Arbor. There he found a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wunc.org

Suraya Mohamed

The NPR Music team listened to a lot of excellent music this year and unfortunately, some of it didn't make any of our lists. Here are a few of my favorites that don't appear anywhere in our Best Music of 2021 compilations. There is no theme or order to this list. These songs and albums aren't ranked; it's just good music that speaks to me in a powerful way.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Axios

COVID isn't finished with us

Americans are tired of COVID and don't want another round of cancellations, but they're happening anyway. Why it matters: Omicron is spreading so fast that it's forcing officials' hands, and scrambling Americans' plans just two weeks after an Axios-Ipsos poll found that most weren't interested in upending their lives to avoid the new variant.
NFL
wunc.org

Muscled: Competitive Bodybuilders On Strength And Sacrifice

This episode also features the voices of bodybuilders Joshua Langbein, Alex Edwards, Luke Nathan, Elijah Busier and Alex Tilinca. Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Palindrome#Npr#Nhl#Scotland County Hospital#Seattle Times
wunc.org

Old Fox and his friends have been a comforting tale for Twitter users

Once upon a time in a village in Dorset lived an old fox. In Old Fox's world - a post-World War I, somewhat shire-like English setting - kindness was the rule. And Fox's friends - Wolf, Mouse, Pine Marten and Sea Otter - looked after one another, sharing meals and books and treats and all consoling one another during the Great Sickness.
ANIMALS
wunc.org

Moin, 'Crappy Dreams Count'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying is recommending songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Moin is a post-punk trio with deep ties to London's electronic music scene — Joe Andrews and Tom Halstead make up Raime with percussionist Valentina Magaletti (Tomaga, Vanishing Twin) — and you can hear that precision infiltrate its debut album, Moot! The exclamation point in the album title is well earned; this is a dagger play of riff wreckage, with bass lines that groove as much as they open portals to other dimensions. The band exists somewhere in the deconstructed '90s punk nexus of Fugazi, Unwound and Shellac, but its high-definition payoff is somehow more psychedelic. For me, Magaletti's drumming is the draw, especially on a track like "Crappy Dreams Count" – the claustrophobic riff repeats and mutates throughout, but the drums shiver and shake with the electricity of a drum machine that's grown limbs.
MUSIC
wunc.org

Mushroom foragers find $4,000 worth of the fun guys known as chanterelles

'Tis the season - mushroom season, that is. A pair of fungus foragers, who live in California's Humboldt County - that's north of San Francisco - recently pulled in more than 200 pounds of chanterelles. DAN GEBHART: Sometimes all you see is just the little - a little, tiny piece...
ANIMALS
wunc.org

Felix Contreras

I have been trying to find some idea that ties together my list of 20 albums that stood out in 2021 — on the surface they are all so disparate. There is Arturo O'Farrill's bold Latin jazz, and Salt Cathedral's lush electronic meditation on Colombia. ÌFÉ explores ancient future spiritualism, while Roxane Amed, Sofia Reí, and Susana Baca each explore the sound of the female voice through their own cultural lenses. From The Meridian Brothers' latest avant-garde release from Colombia to IKOQWE's Angolan-Portuguese, there are so many musical paths to follow. Taking it in as a whole didn't make any sense until a wise friend suggested: "It's you. You tie it all together." He's right. I am constantly looking for a sound I have never heard before, and this year it happened more than it usually does. The expanse of creativity blew my mind, and now I wait until next year!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Sports
wunc.org

'A plus-sized Jewish lady redneck died in El Paso,' and her obit went viral

A plus-sized Jewish lady redneck died in El Paso on Saturday - those are the first words of the now iconic obituary for Renay Mandel Corren, who died on December 11. Her son penned the obit about her bawdy, rowdy life, writing that, quote, "a more disrespectful trash-reading, talking and watching woman in North Carolina, Florida or Texas was not to be found." That colorful obit in The Fayetteville Observer has now gone viral, attracting attention all over the world. And we are now joined by the author, her son, Andy Corren. Thank you for being here, and I'm sorry about your mom.
EL PASO, TX
wunc.org

Hospitals brace for a COVID surge as people travel for the holidays

As this holiday week begins, the omicron variant of the coronavirus is quickly becoming dominant. The U.S. now averages more than 125,000 new COVID cases each day. Cities such as New York and Washington, D.C., are blowing through daily case records, and hospitals are now bracing for a surge as people start to travel all around the country. Now, in a moment, we're going to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci, but first, let's bring in NPR's Allison Aubrey with the latest. Allison, a very busy travel week this week, lots of people planning to get together with family and friends, and we're facing another COVID surge.
TRAVEL
minnesotamonthly.com

“CatStronauts” Author Explores Everyday Adventure in Graphic Novels for Kids

Minnesota author and illustrator Drew Brockington’s most recent graphic novels subtly explore what kids do to amuse themselves during everyday activities, like going on an airplane for the first time or visiting a museum. He knows that simple childhood memories like these can have a huge impact on people as they grow and discover what makes them happy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wunc.org

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpasses 800,000

More than 800,000 people in the United States have died because of COVID. That number was once unimaginable but was reached this week. And though there are vaccines, there is also a winter surge of omicron, a new variant. These have been hard times for families, for friends, colleagues and for people around the world.
BUSINESS
wunc.org

Anthony Tommasini, classical critic for the Times, looks back ahead of retirement

Being a journalist can take you just about anywhere. For Anthony Tommasini, covering classical music for The New York Times has taken him from a perch at Carnegie Hall to grandstand seats at Yankee Stadium. He's traveled the globe to cover world premieres in places like London and Salzburg, and he's reported on labor disputes, scandals and musical trends here in the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
wunc.org

Ari Picker dishes on his new record, 'Dante High II'

It’s been awhile since Ari Picker pulled the plug on his band, “Lost in the Trees,” and embarked on a new venture called “Dante High.”. But shortly after the first release from his new band, he became a father, built a studio, and then COVID hit.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy