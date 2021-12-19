ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Coronavirus Update NYC: City Winery is 1st venue to require full vaccination and negative COVID test

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSi18_0dR1iw9r00

City Winery is requiring all ticket holders to show proof of a negative COVID test, in addition to being fully vaccinated.

It is believed to be the first such measure at any live entertainment venue in New York City.

A release from the venue said a PCR test within the previous 24 hours or a rapid test taken within 6 hours before an event would qualify.

The venue will have a limited number of rapid tests on hand, however they are recommending that attendees complete tests prior to arriving.

Anyone requiring a rapid test will also be required to spend at least $40 in food and beverages.

Face masks will also be required for anyone in attendance.

"The is the safest measure we can do to balance the challenging protections against the Omicron surge in NYC, and the fragile economic ecosystem that the live music industry must navigate. There will be no exceptions, you must be fully vaccinated and show negative test to enter," City Winery Founder and CEO Michael Dorf said.

The new policy begins Sunday and will continue through Tuesday.

On Saturday, for the second day in a row, New York set a new single-day record for positive COVID cases.

MORE NEWS: NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up

Chantee Lans reports on holiday travel ramping up amid record-breaking COVID case numbers in New York.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 4

Kym Los
5d ago

City Winery will probably have one of those "Rare" "Breakthrough " cases, just like Broadway, NBA,NHL, NFL & Colleges.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Omicron#City Winery Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy