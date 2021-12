Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. On Saturday, Dec. 11, Billie Eilish appeared on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, with this being her first time as both host and musical guest. (She made her SNL debut back in September 2019 with her performances of “bad guy” and “i love you.”) Eilish, who wore a fluffy tulle ensemble from Simone Rocha’s Spring 2022 collection and fuzzy red-and-white boots, greeted the audience on stage, “You may know me from my music, you may know me for my hair or my clothes, that’s why I decided to dress like Mrs. Claus going to the club. But actually, no. I’m only wearing this because after the show I gotta go get married in an animé.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO