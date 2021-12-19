ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silent Night movie review: house party at the end of the world

Cover picture for the articleI’m “biast” (pro): love the cast; love an apocalyptic satire; desperate for movies by women. That thing about getting the stuff we deserve rather than the stuff we want? I feel like that applies to Silent Night, absolutely the Christmas movie of 2021… maybe one of the movies of the year...

arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
Vulture

The Best Queer Holiday Movies to Make the Yuletide Gay

Not too long ago, LGBTQ+ people who wanted to see themselves represented in holiday movies could either (a) pretend or (b) settle for a second-rate film with a queer character who had very few lines, ambition, or development. Early in the contemporary holiday queer canon, The Family Stone, which stars...
ScreenCrush

The 12 Darkest Christmas Movies Ever Made

When you think of a Christmas movie, what first comes to mind? Is it the festive, snowy settings or the warm, tingly happy endings? Holiday films are filled to the brim with mirth and good cheer ... at least, most of them are. But there’s actually a select group of Christmas movies that are actually quite dark. Intrigued? Read on.
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Lamb - Review

Lamb is a delightfully odd experience that just builds and builds – its remote atmosphere of an isolated farmland is its biggest strength – it’s often a cliché to compare the setting to a secondary character but in the case of Valdimar Jóhannsson’s latest entry to the folk horror canon, it’s an accurate description. The rolling fog is ever present, creating a unique sense of foreboding – the film makes you feel as lonely as the characters are watching it, even in a packed theatre.
The Independent

The 20 greatest Christmas films, from Home Alone to Die Hard

Christmas is a time for family, food, forgiveness… and films.Whether it’s because you’ve eaten so much you’re temporarily unable to move from the sofa, or you just need a break from having the same awkward conversations with your relatives, there’s nothing quite like settling in with a box of Quality Street and a festive classic. And for those of us whose Christmas plans have been scuppered by the pandemic, movies will be even more of a comfort than usual.Here are the best of them – ranging from pure schmaltz to low-key drama – ranked.20) The Santa Clause (1994)When Tim Allen’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Egyptian Star Mohamed Karim, Dark Castle Team on Horror Film ‘Book of Chaos’ (Exclusive)

Dark Castle Entertainment (Orphan, House of Wax) and Egyptian actor Mohamed Karim (A Score to Settle) have signed a deal to develop the Middle East-set horror film Book of Chaos. Based on Karim’s original idea, the film follows a “relentlessly driven Egyptologist” who, searching for the secrets of a long-buried prophecy, unwittingly unleashes an ancient evil and must battle demonic spirits, a dark cult and the gods themselves to save the world and the woman he loves. Karim will play one of the leads in the film. Thomas M. Hewlett will write the screenplay based on Karim’s original idea. Alex Mace, Hal...
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Silent Night”

Silent Night, directed by Camille Griffin, was recently released in theaters and can also be streamed on AMC+. The film at first glance might seem like a usual holiday movie with friends and family getting together to celebrate the holidays, setting up a cliche Christmas dinner. While you get to laugh during the first parts of the film, it gets darker and shifts to serious themes about climate change, death, and moral dilemma. The cast includes Keira Knightley, who starred in the classic holiday flick Love, Actually. The movie also features Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis from Jojo Rabbit, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sope Dirisu, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. If you enjoyed Silent Night‘s dark humor, you might be looking for movies with a similar vibe, so here are five movies you can watch when you’re done with the apocalyptic dark comedy.
A.V. Club

Movie night

Encounter (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “In the opening minutes of Encounter, a mosquito-like creature pierces its proboscis through a protective layer of human skin, going deep into flesh and blood. The little bug the attacker deposits inside its victim scuttles along vessels, burrows through connective tissue, and then explodes, jettisoning particles of itself outward to spread throughout the human body. The creepy-crawly tension of that early sequence teases the effective body horror filmmaker Michael Pearce weaves throughout Encounter. But the image also serves as a handy metaphor for the film’s failings: the way it infects an intriguing thriller of trauma and paranoia with invasive, consuming melodrama.” Read Roxana Hadadi’s full review of the movie, starring Riz Ahmed, here.
merrillfotonews.com

Movie Reviews

Well, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is what it is, a reboot of the film franchise that is based on the wildly popular video game series and, as mentioned, it is what it is. Evil pharmaceutical corporation (aren’t they all?) does evil experiments on orphans and creates an evil...
thecollegevoice.org

Licorice Pizza Movie Review

I’ve been struggling to pull a single thread through Licorice Pizza. When Paul Thomas Anderson makes a new movie, pinning its meaning is reliably difficult, but one might think that his most recent ventures into romantic comedy would prove easier to encapsulate. In 2014, Anderson released Inherent Vice, a sprawling, stoner epic, far more faithful to its Thomas Pynchon source material than any classical genre confines. The hangout movie set, in the ’70s, builds upon Anderson’s canon of Altman-inspired ensemble casts. The movie is a hilarious bad trip and signaled a new foray for the filmmaker into the comedic recesses of his brilliant mind. Anderson’s response to Inherent Vice’s structural malaise was the profound austerity of his 2017 follow-up, Phantom Thread. Equally funny but sharply different in tone, the elegant and fashion-forward film is more explicitly focused on the wryly awkward romance, a sphere of character study Anderson has made himself comfortable with since his 2002 offering Punch-Drunk Love. Phantom Thread sees a shrunken cast, but a similar sense that Anderson is becoming acutely aware that he’s one of the greatest American directors of all time. This swagger manifests itself exclusively on-screen through brutally lavish directing—the kind of blocking and camera that makes you curse under your breath. It’s worth noting that Anderson personally picked up the camera for the first time with Phantom Thread, reclaiming the baton from legendary photographer and trusted collaborator, DP Robert Elswit. The question for an auteur after a successful string of comedic entries naturally becomes, well, what’s next? Pundits pestered Anderson on the subject, curious if he’d continue to flex his comic sensibilities, return to an ensemble cast, maybe go back to his roots? Well now I can answer for the master, respectively: yes, yes, and in a very literal sense, yes.
screenanarchy.com

Review: LAST WORDS, Final Reel at the End of the World

It's not hard to imagine the end of humanity these days; between the pandemic and environmental disaster, I'm sure I'm not the only one who has, at least in their head, made plans if those days shoudl arrive in their lifetime, where they would go, who they would want to be with, what they would do if there truly was no future. Would you stay where you are? Try to travel somewhere that meant something to you, or seek out loved ones? What would be the last memories you want to have?
horrornews.net

Interview: Camille Griffin (Silent Night)

AMC+ and RLJE Films released today the key art and an all-new trailer for the darkly comedic drama Silent Night, which is set to debut in theaters and stream exclusively in North America on Friday, December 3. Marking writer Camille Griffin’s directorial debut, the film focuses on a group of friends that comes together for an eventful Christmas dinner, and stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler among others.
tvinsider.com

‘Agatha Raisin’ and a Christmas Mystery, HBO’s ‘Reopening Night,’ Ghost Stories on BritBox, Christmas Movies and Specials

’Tis the season and everyone’s getting in the holiday spirit, including Agatha Raisin, the delightful sleuth from the British Cotswolds, in an Acorn holiday movie special. BritBox imports a collection of spooky holiday ghost stories, based on the works of macabre master M.R. James. HBO goes backstage at the first “Shakespeare in the Park” production to play in New York City after the long pandemic shutdown.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 20 Years Ago, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Ruled Them All

These days, Peter Jackson is earning praise for his three-part Disney+ Beatles documentary, Get Back. But 20 years ago, he made his mark on pop culture with another three-part series about a beloved band of sorts — The Lord of the Rings, which debuted in theaters Dec. 19, 2001. Based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, the trilogy’s first film, The Fellowship of the Ring, kicked off the saga of the Hobbits from the Shire who join forces with Men, Elves and Dwarves to undertake an arduous journey to defeat the evil Sauron and restore peace to Middle-earth. Jackson cast Elijah...
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
