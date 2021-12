We asked designers: What do you resolve to do differently in 2022?. Bethany Plummer, senior designer at Baxter & Bailey. “Every year around this time, I add another note to my phone with a list of New Year’s resolutions, some small, some big and some that are often forgotten about by February. Looking at the year ahead with a refreshed outlook, I’d like to keep the list relatively simple. Next year I’d like to worry less about the small things and make braver decisions about the big things. Whether that’s going beyond the creative comfort zone, or making a habit of jumping in the sea before work. The world slowed down last year, and I’d like to make 2022 the opposite of that. Fill the diary with exhibitions, events and talks. Collaborate with exciting creatives. Learn from peers. And most of all gather as a design community in real life again.

