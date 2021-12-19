Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down Detroit's Week 15 foe with Cardinals Wire

The Detroit Lions welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Ford Field on Sunday. The 10-3 Cardinals lead the NFC West and have one of the NFL’s best all-around teams, led by dynamic QB Kyler Murray and a stingy, speedy defense that is among the best at getting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

It’s not going to be an easy matchup for the Lions, who are looking to notch their second win on the season. Does Detroit even have a chance?

We asked Cardinals Wire editor Jess Root a few questions about the visitors from Arizona and what we can expect to see in Week 15.

Kyler Murray has been so good and accurate throwing the ball all over the field. How impressive has his growth been, and how much credit does the offensive scheme deserve?

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

His growth has been tremendous. He is making calls at the line of scrimmage now. He really has evolved as a leader. As for his accuracy everywhere, I think it has to do in part with the scheme but also the talent. He has better receivers this year who are making more plays. There are a good number of easy throws built into the scheme, but he is absolutely fantastic with ball placement down the field.

How will the Cardinals replace the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, especially in the red zone?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Hopkins’ loss is big. There is no denying that. Antoine Wesley will replace him at his position but Zach Ertz, A.J. Green and Murray himself I think will be the biggest contributors, in addition to James Conner, who already has 16 total touchdowns.

There are a couple of former Lions in Arizona. How are Matt Prater and Devon Kennard faring?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Prater has been fantastic. He missed three kicks in Seattle but had a replacement long snapper. Prater’s leg and accuracy give Kliff Kingsbury complete confidence at any point about a kick. He has been much more consistent and confidence-building than Zane Gonzalez.

Kennard, though, has been disappointing. He dealt with COVID and an injury last year that basically ruined his homecoming, but when I thought he might thrive, he is just a bit player on defense. He has made plays and is great in the locker room, but his on-field impact has been minimal.

What is your general impression of the Lions from afar?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions look like a team that tries really hard. From afar, it looks like all their games have been unwatchable, either because they were ugly low-scoring close games or utter blowouts. However, their toughness seems unquestioned. They just don’t have enough talent.

Is there anything about the matchup that concerns you from a Cardinals standpoint?

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Well, for the most part no, because of just how fantastic the Cardinals have been on the road this season, but if the Lions force early turnovers and keep the game close, they will have a chance. That is really the way to get the Cardinals in trouble.

Who wins and why?

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

I think the Cardinals will continue their roll on the road. They will get an early score, a stop and probably a turnover. The offense rolls and the defense does what it has done. Cardinals 34, Lions 10