ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down Detroit's Week 15 foe with Cardinals Wire

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qp5E0_0dR1fNJT00

The Detroit Lions welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Ford Field on Sunday. The 10-3 Cardinals lead the NFC West and have one of the NFL’s best all-around teams, led by dynamic QB Kyler Murray and a stingy, speedy defense that is among the best at getting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

It’s not going to be an easy matchup for the Lions, who are looking to notch their second win on the season. Does Detroit even have a chance?

We asked Cardinals Wire editor Jess Root a few questions about the visitors from Arizona and what we can expect to see in Week 15.

Kyler Murray has been so good and accurate throwing the ball all over the field. How impressive has his growth been, and how much credit does the offensive scheme deserve?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLIU9_0dR1fNJT00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

His growth has been tremendous. He is making calls at the line of scrimmage now. He really has evolved as a leader. As for his accuracy everywhere, I think it has to do in part with the scheme but also the talent. He has better receivers this year who are making more plays. There are a good number of easy throws built into the scheme, but he is absolutely fantastic with ball placement down the field.

How will the Cardinals replace the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, especially in the red zone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOWZU_0dR1fNJT00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Hopkins’ loss is big. There is no denying that. Antoine Wesley will replace him at his position but Zach Ertz, A.J. Green and Murray himself I think will be the biggest contributors, in addition to James Conner, who already has 16 total touchdowns.

There are a couple of former Lions in Arizona. How are Matt Prater and Devon Kennard faring?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOdvh_0dR1fNJT00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Prater has been fantastic. He missed three kicks in Seattle but had a replacement long snapper. Prater’s leg and accuracy give Kliff Kingsbury complete confidence at any point about a kick. He has been much more consistent and confidence-building than Zane Gonzalez.

Kennard, though, has been disappointing. He dealt with COVID and an injury last year that basically ruined his homecoming, but when I thought he might thrive, he is just a bit player on defense. He has made plays and is great in the locker room, but his on-field impact has been minimal.

What is your general impression of the Lions from afar?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnR2E_0dR1fNJT00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions look like a team that tries really hard. From afar, it looks like all their games have been unwatchable, either because they were ugly low-scoring close games or utter blowouts. However, their toughness seems unquestioned. They just don’t have enough talent.

Is there anything about the matchup that concerns you from a Cardinals standpoint?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHZxR_0dR1fNJT00
Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Well, for the most part no, because of just how fantastic the Cardinals have been on the road this season, but if the Lions force early turnovers and keep the game close, they will have a chance. That is really the way to get the Cardinals in trouble.

Who wins and why?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLnBd_0dR1fNJT00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

I think the Cardinals will continue their roll on the road. They will get an early score, a stop and probably a turnover. The offense rolls and the defense does what it has done. Cardinals 34, Lions 10

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Highest-Priced Cornerback Lions Should Sign This Offseason

Among the many issues Detroit needs to address this offseason is the weakness it has in the defensive backfield. The Lions have experienced a flurry of injuries at cornerback this season, perhaps most notably losing second-year pro Jeff Okudah to a season-ending ailment in Week 1. It subsequently destroyed the...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#American Football#Cardinals Wire#The Arizona Cardinals#Ford Field#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Shocking Victory Today

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he wanted his team to play the role of spoiler to end the season. And spoil they did today. The Detroit Lions stunned the football world on Sunday with a blowout win over the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals. Detroit controlled the game in all...
NFL
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Make NFL History in Victory Over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions secured themselves a little bit of history in their Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. According to CBS Sports, It is the first time in NFL history a team with one victory or fewer defeated a team with 10 or more wins by double-digits. “That was...
NFL
AllLions

Jared Goff: 'We Had Will Harris Playing Corner'

The Detroit Lions entered the game against the Arizona Cardinals as double-digit underdogs. Over the course of 60 minutes at Ford Field, the team that executed significantly better and had the better gameplan walked away with the 18-point victory. While many thought the Cardinals would avenge their Monday Night Football...
NFL
AllLions

Lions Finding Players to Build Around on Offense and Defense

The Detroit Lions are no longer a one-win NFL team. They notched their second win of the 2021 season Sunday against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. And they did so with the help of some potential building blocks for the future. Most notably, Charles Harris, Craig Reynolds and Amon-Ra...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: McPherson 58-yard FG gives Bengals halftime lead

The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL (all times EST):. The matchup between the Bengals and Broncos had no touchdowns scored in the first half. The Bengals took a 6-3 lead into halftime when they turned Brandon McManus' miss from 54 yards into a 58-yard field goal by Evan McPherson just 9 seconds later as the first half expired. McPherson's boot with room to spare was a franchise record.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy