Frank Reich calls version of 'Philly Special' vs. Patriots: 'It was appropriate given the opponent'

By Ryan Hannable
 2 days ago

The Colts only completed five passes in their 27-17 win over the Patriots Saturday night, but one of them came on a familiar play to Patriots fans.

Colts head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator in Super Bowl LII when the "Philly Special" play was made famous. On Saturday, Reich called a similar play, which resulted in the Colts' first touchdown.

Running back Jonathan Taylor took the snap, which led to some misdirection and handoffs. Quarterback Carson Wentz then got the ball and flipped it forward to fellow running back Nyheim Hines, who took it around the right edge for the score.

Reich enjoyed it after the game, as he seemingly won $20 from Bob Kravitiz, a columnist who writes about the Colts for The Athletic.

“Someone told me that you tweeted that if we scored on a Philly Special – I’m not kidding you Bob," he said to reporters. "When we put that in, I thought about you. I said, ‘I’m telling Bob he owes me $20. This is a version of the Philly Special.'"

Reich later added: "It was appropriate given the opponent.”

Here's video of the play.

