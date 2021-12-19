ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Wolves win 12th straight game tying franchise record

By Our Writers
suburbanchicagoland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Wolves win 12th straight game tying franchise record. Chicago keeps rolling with its top five scorers playing in the NHL. The Chicago Wolves’ special teams produced a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the second period to secure a landmark 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday night at...

