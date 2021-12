Evergreen and Riverside cemeteries in Painesville were two of the many Wreaths Across America (WAA) locations this weekend for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by the New Connecticut Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 1,600 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest. The annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of remember, honor and teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served the country endures.

