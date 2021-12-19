ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Dan Campbell: At Least He's Not Urban Meyer

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago
The saga has now come to a close for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After less than one season on the job, Meyer was fired unceremoniously after several controversial actions and decisions.

Even though Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not racked up many wins in his first season, he has maintained support from players on the roster and from his coaching staff.

Numerous opposing head coaches have commented the team in no way resembles a squad with only one victory.

Meyer's coaching philosophy is steadily diminishing across the league, as owners pivot to coaches who are able to galvanize a locker room and lead without tyrannical behavior.

"I believe there is greatness in everybody and it's the coach's job to find that greatness however you do that. Positive encouragement. Pushing them to be greater, making them work harder, identifying flaws and trying to fix them. I think everything is so fragile right now. And that includes coaching staffs," Meyer told NFL.com. "When I got into coaching, coaches weren't making this kind of money and they didn't have agents. Everything is so fragile where it used to be team, team, team. I remember talking about it in a staff meeting three days ago."

Campbell's coaching staff has praised his treatment of the team and his ability to keep his roster from not quitting on the season.

“I would say it all starts with our head coach. His personality. Cause I’ve been knowing the guy for a long time. We’re cut from the same cloth. There’s no player on this team, there’s no coach on this team that’s going to go around hanging their head and not preparing like, man, we’re preparing to play a Super Bowl. That’s just not the way we’re built," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters this week. “And I think that’s infectious for the players, and they see that.”

Time will tell if Campbell can lead the organization into greener pastures, but for the time being, he has accomplished one of ownerships early goals for him -- changing the negative culture of the locker room.

The Lions have four remaining games on their 2021 schedule, beginning with the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

