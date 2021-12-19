ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

“Best video games of 2021”, here is the Top10 of the magazine – Nerd4.life

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Time has made a ranking of the best video games of 2021. The Top10 gives the first position to the recent Nintendo Switch exclusive: Metroid Dread. There are also various indie games on the list that the public shouldn’t ignore. Here she is Time’s Top 10 of...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
goombastomp.com

10 Best Winter-Themed Levels in Video Games

It’s the onset of winter and, depending on where you live, that can mean only one thing – snow. But in the absence of the real sort, why not settle for the virtual kind? It’s just as endearing, just as blindingly beautiful. I promise. So put on your woolen socks (if you have them), grab a hot cocoa, and enjoy this run-down of some of the best winter-themes levels that the magical world of gaming has to offer. All the while being eternally thankful – or frustrated – that you’re not in them.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Halo Infinite awarded as Game of the Year by Game Informer – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite was awarded as game of the year from Game Informer: the American newspaper recognized the great value of the Xbox exclusive, excluded from several other competitions due to the fact that it was only published in December. In the review of Halo Infinite we talked about the many...
VIDEO GAMES
musictimes.com

Death Tones - The Best Metal Tracks in Video Games

Death Tones - The Best Metal Tracks in Video Games. Whether you're ripping and tearing through hordes of monstrosities or trying to save your zombified boyfriend, metal music can be the perfect accompaniment to your video game exploits. Today, we're looking at some of the complete bangers that are featured...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Indie Games#Top10#Time#Nintendo Switch
d1softballnews.com

official launch date of the console edition announced – Nerd4.life

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Midgar Studio have announced the official release date of the console versions of Edge of Eternity. PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S owners will be able to play it starting February 10, 2022. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a little longer, ie February 23, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Steam, the ranking of the games of 2021 with the best ratings, eFootball 2022 is last – Nerd4.life

SteamDB has compiled the ranking of the ten games released in 2021 on Steam with the percentages of positive user ratings higher. At the top we find Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, followed by Dyson Sphere Program and Rhythm Doctor in second and third place respectively. Outside the top 10 and at the bottom of the global ranking we find Battlefield 2042 at the 10.234 position and eFootball 2022 at the 10.351 position, which is the very last place in the ranking.
SOFTWARE
d1softballnews.com

Forspoken, preview – Nerd4.life

The history of Forspoken is short, but already full of firsts. This is the studio’s first real game Luminous Production which in turn was the first team that Square Enix would have wanted to devote entirely to extra-videogame productions, only to change his mind. Furthermore, Forspoken is the first exclusive that the Japanese giant dedicates to PlayStation 5 (and PC), consequently it is also the first production signed by Square Enix designed from the beginning for nextgen hardware. Forspoken is also one of the first games to have left us speechless with its sometimes futuristic graphics, while its gameplay has remained a bit on the sidelines for the moment.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

The New Yorker Selects The Best Video Games of 2021

Fun 2021 round-up from The New Yorker. What do you think they missed?. In the world of video games, it was a minor year for releases and a major year for reckonings. In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit alleging that Activision Blizzard, the American publisher of the Call of Duty series, had fostered a “frat boy” workplace culture that enabled gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment across the company. Then, in November, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal reported that Activision’s C.E.O., Bobby Kotick, was not only long aware of these allegations, which include rape, but also withheld them from the company’s board of directors. The report claimed that Kotick himself was the subject of complaints, and that he left one former assistant a voice-mail message threatening to have her killed. A brief employee walkout has matured into an indefinite one; the board has vowed to stand by Kotick, who, if fired, stands to receive a senselessly vast severance package of two hundred and fifty million dollars.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Nintendo
d1softballnews.com

a video compares the Unreal Engine 5 with reality – Nerd4.life

The YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits compared some sequences of the interactive experience Matrix: The awakening, made withUnreal Engine 5, with the reality, that is with the analogous sequences of the film Matrix. Not only that, the places where the game is set were compared with some photos of the real places and objects from which the 3D models were born.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Counting Down The Best Roguelite Video Games of 2021

COGconnected’s Game of the Year Awards 2021: Best Roguelite. A genre defined by the titular ‘Rogue’ back in 1980, Roguelite games present a unique challenge to the player. Death is an expected part of the experience. A roguelite game will see the hero tackle an increasingly difficult challenge – often set in a randomly generated environment or scenario – only to fall and return to start. While death in video games isn’t new, roguelites often strip players of all non-essential gear, forcing them to start fresh with entirely random pick-ups on the next run. These games tend to have a shorter overarching narrative as a whole, but present a unique challenge that encourages the growth of skill, learned patience, and quick studying to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

here are the dates to keep an eye on – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store started his interesting promotion with well foresees 14 free games arriving on a daily basis on the shop and the reliable leaker Dealabs, who so far has hit on practically everything he has foreseen on such initiatives, has published the calendar with the dates to keep an eye on, relating to particularly interesting games.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

everyone wants the helmet with cat ears – Nerd4.life

Among the paid cosmetic characterizations of Halo Infinite there is one that is going crazy in the community, it seems: it is the cat-style customization for the Spartan armor, aptly named “Meowlnir Helmet”, which has become something of a trend on Twitter as well. The helmet is located...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Escape from Tarkov’s New Year Twitch drop event start?

With the end of 2021, Battlestate is preparing to ring in the New Year by giving Escape from Tarkov players in-game drops from watching Twitch. Drops on Twitch will go to players who have watched any streamer in the Escape from Tarkov category on the platform. Players will get in-game items that range from weapons and gear to various other rare goodies. Those drops will be dished out “at certain intervals” of viewership, according to a release by Battlestate.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Merry Christmas, Gamers: Save $600 Instantly on Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitors

What’s the best way to make PC gaming more immersive? Getting a herculean-sized curved gaming monitor of course. That way, you’ll be able to see all of the action and really become immersed in the experience. Thanks to the Discover Samsung event happening right now, you can save $600 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor, Samsung’s largest 1000r monitor. Now that’s something worth thinking about, even though it’s past Christmas already. The best part about this limited-time offer is that you don’t have to trade in any old gadget you might have lying around in order to reap all the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy