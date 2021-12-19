ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herd rolls past Lincoln Stars 5-2

By Rich Keller
kelo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede put up a season high 40 shots and tallied a season high five goals in as they rolled past the Lincoln Stars, 5-2 Saturday night at the PREMIER Center in their final game before the winter break. Sioux Falls goes into the...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

kotatv.com

Big Ol’ Fish-Jim Skulborstad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 16 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Jim Skulborstad. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
hot967.fm

Daktronics Gets Contract For New Target Field Scoreboard

(Minneapolis, MN) — Target Field will have a new look next year. Daktronics is designated to build a new scoreboard for the home of the Twins in Redwood Falls. It is part of a nearly 30-million-dollar renovation project at the ballpark. In a separate plan, the Twins will replace the turf for the first time since the stadium opened.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
montanasports.com

Butte Central boys roll past Corvallis, improve to 5-0

BUTTE — And the Maroons remain perfect. Three Butte Central players scored in double digits as the Maroons used a strong second half to surge past winless Corvallis 53-37 on Tuesday evening at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons improved to 5-0 and dropped the Blue Devils to 0-5.
BUTTE, MT
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Jakub Zboril Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery To Repair ACL; Brando Carlo Placed In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are not in action this week, after their season was paused amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. But the team nevertheless suffered a setback in the interim. Defenseman Jakub Zboril, who had seized a role on the Bruins’ blue line from  late October to early December, underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last week. The injury will end his season. Zboril suffered the injury in a game in Nashville on Dec. 2. The 24-year-old played 10 games for Boston this season, tallying three assists and posting a plus-1 rating while averaging just under 17 minutes per game (prior to the injury-shortened game in Nashville). The 13th overall pick in 2015, Zboril has played in 54 NHL games in his career. The Bruins also placed defenseman Brandon Carlo in COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Carlo has played in 24 games this year, scoring two goals with three assists and a plus-1 rating in 19:13 of ice time per night. The NHL season is currently on pause, due to a rising number of cases across the league. Games are scheduled to resume around the league on Dec. 27, with the Bruins scheduled to host the Penguins on that night.
NHL
