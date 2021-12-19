Herd rolls past Lincoln Stars 5-2

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are not in action this week, after their season was paused amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. But the team nevertheless suffered a setback in the interim. Defenseman Jakub Zboril, who had seized a role on the Bruins’ blue line from late October to early December, underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last week. The injury will end his season. Zboril suffered the injury in a game in Nashville on Dec. 2. The 24-year-old played 10 games for Boston this season, tallying three assists and posting a plus-1 rating while averaging just under 17 minutes per game (prior to the injury-shortened game in Nashville). The 13th overall pick in 2015, Zboril has played in 54 NHL games in his career. The Bruins also placed defenseman Brandon Carlo in COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Carlo has played in 24 games this year, scoring two goals with three assists and a plus-1 rating in 19:13 of ice time per night. The NHL season is currently on pause, due to a rising number of cases across the league. Games are scheduled to resume around the league on Dec. 27, with the Bruins scheduled to host the Penguins on that night.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO