Cornelius Chapel

BUCKHANNON — Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Buckhannon welcomed back the annual Live Nativity scene on Wednesday, December 8. The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so the church has not held the production since 2019. With the anticipation for the event being high, the great turnout made for a wonderful return. The actors for the production were members of CHUMC. The Helmick family provided the live animals from their own local farm. Music was played throughout the two hours of the production. Every 15 minutes, the music would lower for the telling of the Christmas Story, present out of the Book of Luke by Pastor Paul Rebelo.
