Religion

Cornelius Chapel

 6 days ago

The first book of the New Testament is the Gospel, according to Matthew. This account of the life and ministry of Jesus was written by Matthew the Jew, who became a tax collector for the Romans. He became a disciple, or follower, of Jesus...

Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Herald & Review

Mound Chapel plans candlelight service

DECATUR — Mound Chapel Church of God, 109 Manchester, will host a candlelight Christmas service 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Mound Chapel is joining with West Decatur Church of God, Second Church of God and Boiling Springs Church of God for the service. The service will include music, narration and candle-lighting. A light reception will follow the service.
The Recorddelta

Chapel Hill welcomes back their annual Live Nativity

BUCKHANNON — Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Buckhannon welcomed back the annual Live Nativity scene on Wednesday, December 8. The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so the church has not held the production since 2019. With the anticipation for the event being high, the great turnout made for a wonderful return. The actors for the production were members of CHUMC. The Helmick family provided the live animals from their own local farm. Music was played throughout the two hours of the production. Every 15 minutes, the music would lower for the telling of the Christmas Story, present out of the Book of Luke by Pastor Paul Rebelo.
calvin.edu

Calvin remembers Cornelius Hegewald

Robust singing, stories of his heritage, and cultural dress are all a part of the indelible impression that German professor emeritus Cornelius Hegewald made on hundreds of students at Calvin over nearly three decades. “I can still see him in his lederhosen, playing the accordion and singing with gusto the...
duke.edu

Duke Chapel Christmas Eve Services, Preregistration Required

Duke University Chapel will hold Christmas Eve worship services at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. Preregistration is required to attend a service in-person. There is no cost to register. Click here to register. “At a time when it can feel like there...
TIME

How the Christmas Stories Call the Church to a Different Vision

Two weeks ago I visited our old family church, in the far north of England. I was placing flowers by my parents’ gravestone, in front of memorials to my grandparents, great-grandparents and sundry uncles and aunts. But my eye was drawn, as it has often been, to the Jesse Window in the east end of the twelfth-century church.
The Independent

World ignoring ‘immense tragedies’, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

The Pope said “immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence”, as he urged increased dialogue between people and nations in his annual Christmas message. Pope Francis warned against a growing polarisation among individuals and world leaders – something he said had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements,” he said from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over...
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted by the thought this year, they are able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other. “To have that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity this year. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion inside. “It’s beautiful and it’s also… I didn’t expect it to...
