Score Predictions for Panthers at Bills

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 2 days ago

Schuyler Callihan: Bills 21, Panthers 13

I could see this game being much closer than 24-13 considering how poorly the Bills have played over the past six weeks but I just can't get myself to believe that the Panthers won't inflict themselves with turnovers and penalties. Buffalo QB Josh Allen is questionable but expected to play with a foot injury. Although he won't be 100%, Allen at 50% is still a whole heck of a lot better than what the Panthers currently have in the quarterback room.

The Bills won't be interested in winning by margin. They just want to win this game and get to next week's rematch with the New England Patriots. Bills by one score.

Zach Lowder: Panthers 24, Bills 21

Trouble at the QB position for the Panthers could hurt them in this one in a game which could honestly go both ways either ugly or a dogfight to the end. The Bills are in desperate need of a win to stay in playoff position in the AFC wildcard hunt. I think the Panthers can keep this game close as long as they run the football with success which is the Bills' biggest weakness right now. The Panthers defense has had a hard time getting off the field in the past three games and I just don’t know if they can stop the Bills offense led by Josh Allen. I truly think if the Panthers have both running and passing attack working. they have a chance at winning and I’m going to go with that and so I’m going to say this will be a defensive showdown between the two and the Panthers upset the Bills with a late field goal in the 4th quarter. Despite bad QB struggles.

Nick Fierro (SI Bills Publisher): Bills 17, Panthers 13

I think it’s gonna be like a preseason game. Ugly with drops and fumbles and picks and offensive malfunctions all over the place by both squads. In the end, I do believe the Bills will come out victorious.

