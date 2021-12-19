ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Black Women & Fragrance: A Love Story

thezoereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not already an ardent beauty lover you may not realize it, but fragrance is having a moment, with 2021’s first quarter marked by a 45% increase in sales. As it happens, so are Black consumers who, according to a September 2021 Forbes report, “represent $151 million [spent on women’s...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Fragrances#Racism#Black Women Fragrance#Forbes#Mair#Kimberly New York#Revlon#Ysl
WWD

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year. Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.More from WWDStreet Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022The Top Trending...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings. When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

'Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret' Doc Lifts Veil Off Of Black Women's Struggles With Infertility

Sheinelle Jones's special touches on infertility through the miscarriages, health challenges, IVF and surrogacy experiences of Black women in her life. They may not talk openly about it, but it’s likely that someone you know — work with, spend time with, a woman in your family — has struggled with infertility. This author can relate because I’ve been there. Fibroids and endometriosis were wreaking havoc within my body for years, and I didn’t know until I attempted to conceive after getting married and struggled, even miscarrying. I also didn’t know because I wasn’t informed until years later that fibroids run in my family. That lack of discussion about our experiences, mothers and daughters, friends and colleagues, is what Sheinelle Jones of NBC News is looking to change with her upcoming documentary, Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Adds a Glam Twist to a Simple Black Dress With Sparkling Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Kate Beckinsale made a simple black dress look ultra-glamorous at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London this evening. The actress and model dazzled down the red carpet with her jewel-encrusted accents. Her gown boasted a hugging silhouette that draped down to her feet as well as crystal-embellished short sleeves that ran into the middle of the dress onto her ribcage. She kept the color scheme intact for the rest of her ensemble. The 48-year-old carried a small black clutch bag with a hard casing and a matching ribbon-shaped jewel clasp that sat on top of the bag.  She also wore a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theknot.com

22 Bohemian Engagement Rings For One-of-a-Kind Brides

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. While classic round-cut diamond engagement rings in solitaire settings are stunning—they aren't for everyone. If you're in the market for a more nontraditional sparkler that reflects your boho personal style, we've got you covered. From colorful center stones to ornate vintage-inspired settings, bohemian engagement rings come in a wide variety of styles. The major overarching theme? They're unexpected—and totally chic. Read on for expert tips on what to look for in a boho sparkler—plus editor-approved picks you can add to your cart right now.
APPAREL
WWD

The People We Lost in 2021

Click here to read the full article. Major fashion designers, industry executives and prominent figures in the fashion world were among those that died in 2021. The year saw several major deaths among long-revered fashion designers, including former longtime Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz, who passed away in April due to complications with COVID-19. The designer was credited with rejuvenating the French fashion house during his tenure from 2001 to 2015, and later combined his design ethos with technology for the launch of his fashion label AZ Factory earlier this year.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Telfar, Brandon Blackwood and 25 Black-Owned Handbag Brands We Can’t Get Enough Of

No matter the occasion or season, there’s always more room for another handbag in your collection. From designer totes to trendy baguettes to the smallest purses we’ve ever seen, the possibilities are endless. So, it’s no surprise a few brand names have been floating around this year that are on the top of our wishlist. From Telfar to Brandon Blackwood, Black-owned businesses are dominating the handbag space, which is why we gathered 25 of our favorite Black-owned handbags brands to check out asap.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WJLA

Healing through storytelling by and for Black women

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The new book, "Life, I Swear," is being called a chronicle of transformation and growth by and for modern-day Black women. It features 25 Black women sharing stories of love, pain and healing. Britt talked with the author Chloe Dulce Louvouezo about the inspiring collection.
WASHINGTON, DC
thezoereport.com

Confirmed: Adele Is A Fan Of This Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Shoe

In every wardrobe, you have your staples that can add an air of sophistication to any outfit. Think along the lines of a cashmere coat, Chanel’s Flap bag, or a great vintage watch. The same holds true when it comes to footwear, especially designer shoes. Certain styles have the ability to single-handedly elevate an otherwise mundane outfit. Take Adele’s pink Manolo Blahnik heels, which she wore to a Spotify listening party, as a prime example. The pop of pink was completely unexpected with her dark-hued ensemble and the shoes looked elegant, too, with her polished set.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wiznation.com

Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Black love is so beautiful and comes with strength, passion and joy. Finding that soulmate isn’t always easy to come by so when you find that special someone hold onto them and show ’em off on the gram! Below are a few photos that showcase black love from Instagram accounts that focus on Black Love.
ENTERTAINMENT
thezoereport.com

Lily Collins’ French-Girl Bun Will Make You Want To Invest In A ‘Bardot Bow’

The Lily Collins-lead Emily In Paris has always been more than a visual feast — it’s a full-on aesthetic smorgasbord. There’s the inherent allure that comes with filming in Paris, in which even a morning coffee stop takes on a wistful, cinematic quality. There are the colorful clothes, selected by the legendary Patricia Field to look as much like confections as couture. And then there are the beauty looks, full of timeless red lips and chignons. Art may imitate life but on her recent press tour, Collins’ Parisienne looks are straight of the Emily playbook — and Lily Collins’ bun, accented by her long, just-cut bangs, might be the best one yet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Gemma Chan Always Turns To This Shade Of Red Lipstick For A Confidence Boost

There are only a handful of actors whose presence is so captivating on screen that even after you’ve finished viewing a film or TV series you can’t quite seem to get them out of your mind. If you’ve seen Crazy Rich Asians or Eternals, then you can attest to the fact that Gemma Chan is indeed one of those artists. Not only does she have serious performance chops and seemingly effortless style, but she’s also got a heart for people, particularly women.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy