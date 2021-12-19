Black Women & Fragrance: A Love Story

Sheinelle Jones's special touches on infertility through the miscarriages, health challenges, IVF and surrogacy experiences of Black women in her life. They may not talk openly about it, but it’s likely that someone you know — work with, spend time with, a woman in your family — has struggled with infertility. This author can relate because I’ve been there. Fibroids and endometriosis were wreaking havoc within my body for years, and I didn’t know until I attempted to conceive after getting married and struggled, even miscarrying. I also didn’t know because I wasn’t informed until years later that fibroids run in my family. That lack of discussion about our experiences, mothers and daughters, friends and colleagues, is what Sheinelle Jones of NBC News is looking to change with her upcoming documentary, Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO