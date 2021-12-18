ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Vice President Kamala Harris Neatly Packed Up Charlamagne tha God, Twitter Reacts

By Lance Strong
 4 days ago

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is currently doing its best to advance promised policies even as tensions grow between their side and members of their own party. Charlamagne tha God pushed Vice President Harris on a question of who is actually running the country, which sparked a moment that has Twitter talking.

During an airing of Tha God’s Honest Truth, Charlamagne asked Harris a rather pointed question.

“Who’s the real president of this country?” Charlamagne said. “Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?”

The question made Harris sit straight up and look directly to the camera to give Charlamagne a read that he probably wasn’t expecting on national television.

Come on, Charlamagne, it’s Joe Biden,” Harris said, talking over the host who fired back saying he couldn’t tell. “No, no, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden, and I’m vice president. My name is Kamala Harris.”

Charlamagne continued to dig in, stating that Democratic Party Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is derailing the administration’s plans, which Harris began to detail as proof that they’re doing the best they can given the political environment.

“So, I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do,” Harris added. “But we will not give up and I will not give up.”

While it isn’t fair to assess Vice President Harris’ tone and infer that it means anything other than her expressing the facts, folks online are seeing it in a variety of ways. Some are in support of Harris taking it to Charlamagne straight, while others felt she was dancing around the issues. We take no side so we’re sharing reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris Neatly Packed Up Charlamagne tha God, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Fox News

Politico raises eyebrows with evidence-free claim Kamala Harris is victim of coordinated Hispanic radio attack

Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seattle Times

Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus by a staff member who was close to her throughout the day Tuesday and later tested positive, Harris’ spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday evening. Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Wednesday after learning of the exposure,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RNB Cincy 100.3

OG Karen Peggy Noonan Has It Out For Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris is not beyond critique, but the fixation on picking apart every little action she takes is beyond ridiculous. Black immigration activists taking issue with Harris telling people not to come here as a solution to the immigration crisis was valid. It's quite rich that people like Noonan complain that Harris isn't taking things "seriously" when the president, her supervisor, seems to be at times out of touch with our current reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative. In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
