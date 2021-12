Our kids are the most important thing to us and helping them thrive and grow in life is what we are here for. We are here to help them become functional members of society and set them up to tackle the world head-on. When they start school it’s a huge change for them and can be very overwhelming, it will take a while to adjust sometimes but they get there in their own time. It’s not all up to the school and teachers though, there is still a responsibility on the parents and things that need to be done to help them with the school.

KIDS ・ 15 HOURS AGO