AMN Picks of the Week: Duplant & Zuydervelt / Silicon Relic / Mike Pride / Dirk Serries / Saáadon

By Mike
 6 days ago

Here is where I post, at a frequency of about once a week, a list...

AMN Reviews: Ava Mendoza – New Spells (2021; Relative pitch / Astral Spirits)

Guitarist Ava Mendoza has had a busy 2021, recording with William Parker, Matt Mitchell and Kate Gentile, and releasing a stellar quartet album with gabby fluke-mogul, Matteo Liberatore, and Joanna Mattrey. She also performed live as the situation allowed. While active for over a decade, 2021 was a breakout year for her, in terms of both musical accomplishment and recognition.
AMN Reviews: Adam Shead Quintet – Full Cycle, Thread New (2022; Shifting Paradigm Records)

Chicago-based drummer Adam Shead leads this group, which includes clarinets, bass, piano, and cello, through a three-part movement that continuously deconstructs and reconstructs itself across 36 minutes. Not full-on free improv, Shead and company employ a baseline rhythmic palette that is clearly “jazz” even when the instrumentalists explore more open-ended approaches.
#Amn#Silicon Relic
AMN Reviews: Two New Releases From Cyclic Law – Ashtoreth and Saáadon

Long-time label Cyclic Law specializes in dark ambient, drone, and ritual music. They have recently released two new albums with moods that are appropriate for the coming Winter season. Ashtoreth is Belgian Peter Verwimp, and this release is a follow-up to 2019’s Rites I & II. Here, Verwimp uses overlapping...
Olivia Block Interview

Liturgical lullaby, canine concrète, a chess game that never ends. The Chicago-based media artist and composer talks about three important albums. Alèmu Aga – Éthiopiques 11: The Harp Of King David. Beatriz Ferreyra – Huellas Entreveradas. Morton Feldman – For Samuel Beckett.
Zorn’s Chaos Magick Profiled

Simulacrum ultimately made eight studio albums between 2015 and 2021, plus a live album, and now seems to have wound down. But all three members are part of a new Zorn group, Chaos Magick, with the addition of Brian Marsella on electric piano.
Billboard

25 Best Pride Songs of 2021: Staff Picks

While it may have been a less-than-stellar year overall, 2021 proved to be monumental in terms of LGBTQ representation in music. Sure, there were a few steps backward (and there is plenty more work to be done), but when it came down to it, LGBTQ artists finally had the opportunity to cash in on the attention that they’ve been waiting on for so long in 2021.
2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part VI

It’s that time again. We gather best-of-2021 lists from around the web and provide links here. All of these lists focus on the kind of music featured on these pages. Enjoy. A Closer Listen’s top ten experimental and top ten field recording / soundscape. The Guardian’s 10 best...
REDCAT Winter / Spring Schedule Announced

Source: REDCAT. Selected shows below. Futures of Music, presented by the Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts, explores various possible futures in performing and experiencing music. Feb 18. Elisa Harkins: Wampum / ᎠᏕᎳ ᏗᎦᎫᏗ. Anna Luisa Petrisko: Green and all the Colors. Elisa...
Jazz Desk Reviews

Borderlands Trio with pianist Kris Davis play their own very lyrical kind of free jazz. Borderlands Trio – Wandersphere (Intakt, 2021) Kris Davis, piano; Stephan Crump, bass; Eric McPherson, drums Bassist Stephan Crump and drummer Eric McPherson has both played …. Creative Chicago cello and flute trio. Flute, cello,...
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972. The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period...
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
