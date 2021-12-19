2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part V

Arts for Art will present the 26th VISION Festival at Roulette, from June 21 through June 25, and the festival finale will once again take place outdoors at The Clemente on June 26. It is with great excitement that we announce that trumpeter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer, Wadada Leo Smith will receive the Vision Festival’s annual Lifetime Achievement Award on June 21, 2022. Mr. Smith joins a venerable pantheon of FreeJazz pioneers in receiving the Vision Festival Lifetime Achievement Award including Amina Claudine Myers, Andrew Cyrille, Peter Brotzmann, Henry Grimes, Milford Graves, and Sam Rivers. On this special occasion, Mr. Smith will present new work for the opening night of the festival. His performance at Vision will serve to punctuate a remarkable milestone, 80 years, in a career full of enough achievements for several lifetimes.
