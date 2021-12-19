2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part V

For many people around the world, the very first moments of the new year will be filled with the sounds and colorful light shows of fireworks. From loud bangs to long whistles, bright reds to pale blues, there are thousands of variations of fireworks and an entire branch of chemistry that explores these fun explosions. I’m a chemist and president of the Pyrotechnics Guild International, an organization that promotes the safe use of fireworks and their use to celebrate holidays like the New Year. There are hundreds of chemical formulas – or as I like to think of them, pyrotechnic recipes...

CHEMISTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO