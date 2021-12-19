ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part V

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 2 days ago

It’s that time again. We gather best-of-2021 lists from around the web...

Comments / 0

singularityhub.com

This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through December 11)

“DeepMind’s main [new] result is an AI with a twist: it’s enhanced with an external memory in the form of a vast database containing passages of text, which it uses as a kind of cheat sheet when generating new sentences. Called RETRO (for ‘Retrieval-Enhanced Transformer’), the AI matches the performance of neural networks 25 times its size, cutting the time and cost needed to train very large models.”
ENGINEERING
uticaphoenix.net

Joanne Shenandoah 1957-2021: Matriarch of Indigenous Music

She had a bright voice like liquid gold, a luminous heart and a magnetic smile. Joanne Shenandoah-Tekaliwakwah, one of the most renowned Indigenous musicians on the Native American music scene, nurtured the spirit, inspired joy and shared her love of laughter and her people with audiences around the world. She...
MUSIC
Variety

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower Third, was written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and produced by top ‘60s producer Shel Talmy — who also produced a string of classics for the Kinks and the Who, including “You Really Got Me,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “My Generation,” “I Can’t Explain” and two early singles for Bowie, who was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experimental Music#Jazz#Ambient#Npr
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The First Wave’ Director on the “Terrifying” Experience of Making the COVID-19 Doc

Nat Geo’s The First Wave is an unflinching look at the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as seen through the eyes of the doctors and nurses at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, during the first four months of the crisis. Director Matthew Heineman is no stranger to dangerous filming locations — his Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Cartel Land examined the drug trade at the Mexico-U.S. border; his Emmy-nominated follow-up City of Ghosts documented ISIS activity in Syria. But nothing prepared him for the chaos of the COVID-19 front lines. After the film’s nomination for the Producers Guide of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
designshack.net

10 Tips for Designing a YouTube Video Title Slide

The right YouTube thumbnail image can help draw people into your video and encourage views. But designing these title slides can get cumbersome over time. You want to design a thumbnail that renders well at any size and is something that looks consistent but different, so that users recognize your content but also know that videos are new or different.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Most Streamed Christmas Songs on Spotify by State

With Christmas just around the corner, it is nearly impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store and not hear a holiday song playing. From new Christmas albums from singers like Kelly Clarkson to classic earworms like “This Christmas” from Donny Hathaway, it seems like every musician has written a holiday tune or delivered a rendition of a beloved song.
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

How do fireworks work? A pyrotechnics chemist explains the science behind the brilliant colors and sounds

For many people around the world, the very first moments of the new year will be filled with the sounds and colorful light shows of fireworks. From loud bangs to long whistles, bright reds to pale blues, there are thousands of variations of fireworks and an entire branch of chemistry that explores these fun explosions. I’m a chemist and president of the Pyrotechnics Guild International, an organization that promotes the safe use of fireworks and their use to celebrate holidays like the New Year. There are hundreds of chemical formulas – or as I like to think of them, pyrotechnic recipes...
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
95.3 MNC

Not all White Elephant party gifts have to be gag gifts

Still looking for that last-minute gift idea for the family or office White Elephant Party? Listen up. There are some great ideas on a wish list from Indy100.com that your gift recipient will actually like. From a functioning Bananaphone to the hilarious-looking burrito blanket, you can remove the usual gag gifts that fit under the $40 ceiling, and instead get something fun and useful. Better to provide an actual thoughtful gift as opposed to something silly that will only provide entertainment for the party itself.
LIFESTYLE
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: A Cage Went in Search of a Bird [Auricle Music]; WOMR Concert 1988 [Anvil Creations]

Before the Internet, before the widespread use of digital music production and recording technologies, there was a thriving underground of electronic and experimental musicians working with analogue tools and connected largely by a network of tape trading and DIY publications. Two new releases of music from this period—a compilation of various forms of electronic and experimental music from the mid-1980s, and a recording of a 1988 electronic music concert—give a sense of the work being done by these largely homegrown artists.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Touching Extremes Reviews

GIOVANNI DI DOMENICO – Musica Per Insiemi. Blacksweat There must be a method to Giovanni Di Domenico‘s creative fecundity, although I have yet to understand which. This gentleman’s intermittent hyperactivity might perplex those not keeping the pace with his numerous solo and collaborative projects across divergent fields. However, very rarely Di Domenico’s output falls below the absolutely decent-to-excellent level. Among the handful …
MUSIC
ARTnews

Critic Nora N. Khan Is Curating NFTs with an Eye Toward a Diversity of Thought

Nora N. Khan has emerged as one of the most important voices when it comes to all things related to art and technology. A Harvard grad with a degree in English and American Literature, she attended the most prestigious writing program in the country, the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, before swerving into arts criticism, philosophy and curating. Her book Seeing, Naming, Knowing, published by the Brooklyn Rail in 2019, investigated the impact of predictive algorithms and machine vision on the arts. Later that year, she became the Shed’s first guest curator, bringing together artists to respond to and critique emerging technologies...
VISUAL ART
avantmusicnews.com

New Zappa Book to Be Published in New Year

Two decades of conversations between Frank Zappa and Dutch musician, composer, producer, and radio personality and Zappa expert Co De Kloet are to be published in a brand new book, Frank And Co: Conversations With Frank Zappa 1977-1993, which is to be published by Jawbone Press on February 25.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Adam Shead Quintet – Full Cycle, Thread New (2022; Shifting Paradigm Records)

Chicago-based drummer Adam Shead leads this group, which includes clarinets, bass, piano, and cello, through a three-part movement that continuously deconstructs and reconstructs itself across 36 minutes. Not full-on free improv, Shead and company employ a baseline rhythmic palette that is clearly “jazz” even when the instrumentalists explore more open-ended approaches.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Two New Releases From Cyclic Law – Ashtoreth and Saáadon

Long-time label Cyclic Law specializes in dark ambient, drone, and ritual music. They have recently released two new albums with moods that are appropriate for the coming Winter season. Ashtoreth is Belgian Peter Verwimp, and this release is a follow-up to 2019’s Rites I & II. Here, Verwimp uses overlapping...
ROCK MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Dead Space Chamber Music Interviewed

In relation to my recently published review of the dark neo-classical beauty that is The Black Hours, Dead Space Chamber Music’s second album, they contacted me and presented me with the opportunity to throw some probing questions at them, which I was more than happy to do. This brooding record draws from baroque, neofolk, renaissance, medieval, post-rock, avant-garde, and ambient among others, however, it is (after all that) most definitely non-genre specific and this comes from the mouths of the band members.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

2022 Vision Festival to Take Place June 21-26 and Celebrates Wadada Leo Smith

Arts for Art will present the 26th VISION Festival at Roulette, from June 21 through June 25, and the festival finale will once again take place outdoors at The Clemente on June 26. It is with great excitement that we announce that trumpeter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer, Wadada Leo Smith will receive the Vision Festival’s annual Lifetime Achievement Award on June 21, 2022. Mr. Smith joins a venerable pantheon of FreeJazz pioneers in receiving the Vision Festival Lifetime Achievement Award including Amina Claudine Myers, Andrew Cyrille, Peter Brotzmann, Henry Grimes, Milford Graves, and Sam Rivers. On this special occasion, Mr. Smith will present new work for the opening night of the festival. His performance at Vision will serve to punctuate a remarkable milestone, 80 years, in a career full of enough achievements for several lifetimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
avantmusicnews.com

The Resilience of Other Minds 25

The mood at Other Minds 25 — an anniversary celebration for Other Minds, the San Francisco-based arts organization dedicated to new and experimental music — was one of relief. The four-day festival of improvised jazz had been a long time coming. The event was scheduled and rescheduled three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

