Public Health

'SNL' Powers Through COVID Outbreak, Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Welcome Paul Rudd

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks a lot, COVID ... poor Paul Rudd's feeling "extremely disappointed" his 5th time hosting 'SNL' turned into a patched-together show with almost none of the regular cast, and 2 big guests. As we reported ... multiple 'SNL' staffers had tested positive, and Lorne Michaels decided to pull the...

