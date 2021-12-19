ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Night Live Leans on Tom Hanks, Tina Fey After Covid Half-Shutdown

By Karen Valby
Vanity Fair
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all a bad fucking joke. My daughter stayed home from 8th grade on Friday because she was freaked out by a shoot-up-your-schools Tik Tok rumor. My cousin just tested positive for a breakthrough Covid infection, mere weeks before her husband is set to deploy. My friend told me her daughter’s...

