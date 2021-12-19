ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Afro-Indigenous Creators Share What Home Means to Them

By Faith Cummings
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept of home always holds a special resonance for Native communities, whether they are firmly planted on the land their ancestors have cultivated and protected for centuries, or within personal spaces where that connection is maintained and strengthened through ceremony, textiles, food, and more. There is no shortage of ways...

Geronimo Louie | The TikTok Creator Embracing and Educating on Indigenous Culture

Sometimes embracing tradition involves reinventing a few of those traditions. Indigenous fashion designer and LGBTQ+ advocate Geronimo Louie is no stranger to embracing his cultural traditions and identity. Geronimo—who is known as @geronimo.warrior on TikTok—has made a name for himself online using his design talents to both celebrate his culture and educate his followers on important issues in the Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities.
6 Latina Foodstagrammers Share Their Favorite Navidad Dishes That Remind Them of Home

Ahh, the holidays are here and what could be more comforting during this time than a delicious and traditional meal shared with the familia and close friends? If you're Mexican-American, you probably refer to this time as Las Posadas, the time between December 16 to 24, when folks get together to commemorate the celebration of the Christmas story over warm and hearty meals and enjoy side dishes like Christmas tamales. If you're not, you're most likely already menu-planning for Nochebuena. Because the truth is, Latinx communities love to find ways to incorporate food into any gathering. So, it's no surprise to anyone that we put food at the center of all of our holiday festivities. But if you're hosting this year and looking to offer more of a diverse palette for your guests — we got you! From ponche to nacatamales or arroz con leche, we asked top Latinx food influencers to share their favorite traditional dishes, desserts and drinks that make them feel right back at home during Christmas.
I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Mass Grave Containing Dozens Of Skeletons Discovered At Archeological Site In Peru

Archeologists came across the remains of 25 women and children buried together but aren't yet sure how they died. Chan Chan, meaning “resplendent sun,” once flourished as the capital of the Chimú Empire. Now, the discovery of a mass grave at the Chan Chan archeological site is shedding light on how this ancient culture dealt with death.
Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
Joanne Shenandoah 1957-2021: Matriarch of Indigenous Music

She had a bright voice like liquid gold, a luminous heart and a magnetic smile. Joanne Shenandoah-Tekaliwakwah, one of the most renowned Indigenous musicians on the Native American music scene, nurtured the spirit, inspired joy and shared her love of laughter and her people with audiences around the world. She...
Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
Canadian Painter Earns Over $300,000 Selling Paintings Representing Women Of Color As NFTs

A Canada-based Black woman saw her artwork take off in NFT sales this year. In total, she’s earned more than $300,000. Lana Denina, 24, started selling her art as NFTs, or non fungible tokens, in February. She’s racked up through her presence on various platforms. As if she was sitting on a hidden gold mine, just one month ago, she didn’t even know what an NFT was, CNBC reported.
The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
