3 Afro-Indigenous Creators Share What Home Means to Them

Ahh, the holidays are here and what could be more comforting during this time than a delicious and traditional meal shared with the familia and close friends? If you're Mexican-American, you probably refer to this time as Las Posadas, the time between December 16 to 24, when folks get together to commemorate the celebration of the Christmas story over warm and hearty meals and enjoy side dishes like Christmas tamales. If you're not, you're most likely already menu-planning for Nochebuena. Because the truth is, Latinx communities love to find ways to incorporate food into any gathering. So, it's no surprise to anyone that we put food at the center of all of our holiday festivities. But if you're hosting this year and looking to offer more of a diverse palette for your guests — we got you! From ponche to nacatamales or arroz con leche, we asked top Latinx food influencers to share their favorite traditional dishes, desserts and drinks that make them feel right back at home during Christmas.

