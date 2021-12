Quantum computers are a concept believed to quickly take the world by storm, presenting solutions to problems that were once considered unsolvable. While the world is preparing itself for transformation, blockchain developers are readying themselves for protection. Consider that in a standard decentralized data-sharing system, strict security protocols are needed to protect confidential data and verify the identity of the participants. Therefore, in practice, data quickly becomes unreadable for the average hacker, meaning only the recipient of such information is equipped to decode the carefully encrypted data.

