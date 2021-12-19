Why the mask mandate on planes is good for business

Regarding “Airlines face shortage of pilots, other workers, execs say,,” (Dec. 15): As a 25-year retiree from United Airlines, I enjoyed reading that CEOs from major airlines, including Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, stated masks on airplanes are not necessary. The cabin air is refreshed 20-30 times per hour, which should allow Biden or Mayor Pete to immediately rescind another executive action that appears to be a shot-from-the-hip decision in my opinion. Can somebody with a straight face explain to me how if you are actively eating or drinking on a flight with your mask off, how those pesky germs know not to escape into this otherwise "sterile" environment? Compare this to more than 4,000 flight attendants who have been attacked — most likely because of the mask mandate — and ask yourself if the Democrats are truly the COVID party, and are just providing us the long dark winter candidate Biden promised us in 2019. Admit you were wrong and rescind this executive order before the Christmas rush. Give us citizens a long-deserved break from this two-year COVID fatigue syndrome.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO