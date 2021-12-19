ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Why the mask mandate on planes is good for business

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly stirred up some controversy Wednesday when he suggested that wearing masks on planes did little to prevent the spread of Covid. “I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much if anything in the air cabin environment,” he said in response to a...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Masks help curb spread of COVID-19 on planes

The CEO of a major airline suggested during a congressional hearing this week that face masks provide little value on planes – a claim that was quickly amplified online. Citing high-quality filtration systems aboard planes, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly stated that “masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

A Perfect Storm of Problems Has Airline Employees Bracing For an Especially Hellish Holiday Travel Season

American Airlines pilot Celeste Pasqua Pearce knew it was going to be a rough start to the holiday travel season. On a flight over the long Thanksgiving weekend, a flight attendant took away a first class seat from a toddler traveling with his parents. The parents had paid for the seat, but the flight was oversold and the flight attendant was looking for any way to fit more passengers on the plane. She didn’t even ask; she just told the parents she was taking it. Luckily it was a short haul: John F. Kennedy Airport to Miami International Airport. But it still meant unhappy parents with their squirmy toddler suddenly and unexpectedly a lap child. “I am sure that they will be refunded for the seat, but they weren’t happy about the last minute-change,” says Pasqua Pearce.
TRAVEL
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Like United and Delta Soared Today

This past weekend's passenger count is better than 80% of the comparable weekend of pre-pandemic 2019. Airline stocks are well down from highs hit early this year, making them relatively easy to lift on bullish headlines. It's possible the recent firm demand for air travel services is an unexpected exception...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Ed Bastian
Thrillist

Wearing a Mask on Planes Is Probably Here to Stay

COVID safety in close spaces has been a recurring topic as holiday travel picks up for Christmas and the New Year, and Dr. Anthony Fauci does not believe air travel will go back to naked-faced, pre-COVID times. He believes wearing masks will just be a way of life for travelers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Should alcohol be limited at airport bars and banned on planes?

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) most recent data shows cases of violent, unruly passengers increasing aboard flights. Airlines reported more than 5,600 cases of unruly passengers this year through Dec. 14 and more than 4,000 cases of "mask-related incidents." "There are more than 5,000 incidents already that have been violent...
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Southwest Airlines#Senate#Loyola Unversity Maryland
Daily Mail

TSA has screened two million airport passengers for the last three days in a row – double the 2020 figures – as Americans jet off for Christmas despite surging levels of COVID Omicron variant

Two million passengers were screened daily at security checkpoints throughout American airports over the past three days - more than double the number from the same period last year as holiday travelers get an early jump on Christmas vacation. The surge in travel comes despite the skyrocketing number of newly...
NFL
BoardingArea

Video: Wearing Masks Aboard Airplanes May Always Be Required

Anthony Fauci — who is the current director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as the chief medical advisor to the president of the United States — admitted during an interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News earlier today, Sunday, December 19, 2021 that he does not think that the time will ever come when people aboard airplanes will not be required to wear masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Are masks on planes necessary?

Regarding “Airlines face shortage of pilots, other workers, execs say,,” (Dec. 15): As a 25-year retiree from United Airlines, I enjoyed reading that CEOs from major airlines, including Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, stated masks on airplanes are not necessary. The cabin air is refreshed 20-30 times per hour, which should allow Biden or Mayor Pete to immediately rescind another executive action that appears to be a shot-from-the-hip decision in my opinion. Can somebody with a straight face explain to me how if you are actively eating or drinking on a flight with your mask off, how those pesky germs know not to escape into this otherwise "sterile" environment? Compare this to more than 4,000 flight attendants who have been attacked — most likely because of the mask mandate — and ask yourself if the Democrats are truly the COVID party, and are just providing us the long dark winter candidate Biden promised us in 2019. Admit you were wrong and rescind this executive order before the Christmas rush. Give us citizens a long-deserved break from this two-year COVID fatigue syndrome.
HOUSTON, TX
wearebreakingnews.com

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Downplaying The Idea Of Requiring Face Masks On Flights.

Kelly testified in front of Congress on Wednesday where he and other airline chiefs showed up without masks. He appeared in front of legislators along with the executive directors of American and United Airlines, as well as the director of operations of Delta Air Lines and the president of the largest flight attendee union in the US.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Business Travel
The Independent

‘They have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob: Covid expert doctor calls out airline CEOs dismissing masks

Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor University, called out airline CEOs who have spoken dismissively of the need for masks on planes in recent days. “Why say this now when we have the most transmissible variant of all accelerating?” he said during an appearance on CNN. “I don’t know, some of these CEOs, they have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob. I don’t know why they would say that kind of thing.”The CEO of Southwest Airlines had also been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face...
SCIENCE
mediaite.com

Airline CEOs Objecting to Masks On Planes Doesn’t Fly With Dr. Peter Hotez: They Have ‘Emotional Intelligence of a Doorknob’

Several airline CEOs testified to Congress on Wednesday their objections to mask-wearing on airplanes amid the coronavirus pandemic. That didn’t fly with Dr. Peter Hotez, who has appeared frequently on television to provide his opinion on the pandemic. CNN Newsroom on Thursday played a clip of Southwest Airlines CEO...
LIFESTYLE
Marietta Daily Journal

Flight attendants, Southwest Airlines CEO ‘on same page’ with face masks

The head of the nation’s largest flight attendants union says Southwest CEO Gary Kelly has assured her that he supports a federal mask mandate for airline passengers, despite his comments at a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday casting doubts on whether face coverings increase COVID-19 protection on planes. “And Gary...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Southwest CEO: 'Masks don't add much, if anything' against COVID-19 on planes

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday that "masks don't add much, if anything" in fighting the spread of COVID-19 on airplanes, calling into question the reasoning behind mask mandates on flights imposed both by airlines and the Biden administration. Kelly made the comment during...
INDUSTRY
CNN

Two major airline CEOs question the need for masks on planes

New York (CNN Business) — The CEOs of two of the nation's major airlines say they don't think wearing masks on planes does much to help limit exposure to Covid. The comments from American Airlines (AAL) CEO Doug Parker — the nation's largest carrier — and Southwest (LUV) CEO Gary Kelly came during a hearing about the financial support that airlines received from the federal government in 2020 and 2021. But the topic of masks arose via a question from Sen. Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican on the Senate committee holding the hearing.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy