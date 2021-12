Steve Cohen announced on Saturday night that Buck Showalter would be the next manager of the Mets. Immediately, the reaction all around the league was that this is some brilliant hire. Even in this city, people gave the Mets credit for what they said was a great hire. Our own John Kincade and Tyrone Johnson said it was a good hire and it made them nervous. My question is why. What exactly makes this guy such a great manager.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO