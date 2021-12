Ariana DeBose creates characters that touch the heart and linger in the mind. Every new screen or stage role, whether it’s starring in Netflix’s The Prom or being in the Hamilton ensemble on Broadway, is a visceral challenge and a chance for her to grow. Her latest turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story looks to define her career as it did for Rita Moreno, who originated the part in the 1961 original film and became the first Latinx woman to ever win an Oscar. For DeBose, playing Anita is more than a vehicle for a brilliant performance; it’s a full circle moment. The film helped DeBose connect with her Latinidad as a child in Raleigh, North Carolina and sparked an interest in pursuing dance professionally. Now, she’s turning the mirror back on the next generation of Afro-Latinx moviegoers, who will see a more accurate representation of Latinx people who are diverse in culture and complexion, and crystalize the kinship therein.

