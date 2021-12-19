ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired generals share time-sensitive warning for military ahead of 2024

 2 days ago

CNN political analysts discuss a Washington Post op-ed in which...

COLUMN: Stark warning about future of U.S. military

You feeling safe and secure, neighbor? Good. Let me throw some cold water on that. Right now, more than 70 percent of Americans between 17 and 24 don’t or can’t qualify for military service because they’re too fat or have other physical issues, they have mental illness, they’re former — or current — dopers. They’ve got criminal records or lastly, they don’t meet the minimum education requirement and lack a high school degree or equivalency. Add how many can’t pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery to get in the door if they wanted to, and it’s not a pretty picture.
Three Retired Generals Warn That We Must Prepare Now For the Next GQP Insurrection

Retired Generals Paul D. Eaton, Antonio M. Taguba and Steven M. Anderson write at the Washington Post, Retired generals: The military must prepare now for a 2024 insurrection:. As we approach the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we — all of us former senior military officials — are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk.
Ft. Benning commanding general gives military vaccine update

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is almost one week out from the December 15 deadline for all uniformed members of the Armed Forces to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fort Benning’s commanding general says all active duty soldiers will meet that criteria, unless they have an approved medical, religious or administrative exemption.
Army generals warn a ‘Trumpian loser’ could set off civil war after 2024 election

Three former Army generals have warned that a divided US military could result in a civil war following 2024’s presidential election.The warning, among the starkest yet on the future of American democracy, argued that the chances of a “coup succeeding” was something to be taken seriously if the next election result is called into question. Former president Donald Trump repeatedly undermined the results of the 2020 presidential election claiming that it been stolen from him and that President Joe Biden was not the legitimate winner. The lie culminated in a violent attack on January 6 as Congress certified the...
Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
