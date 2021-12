Electric vehicles have one core aspect that makes them extremely superior to combustion engine vehicles: they produce zero emissions at the tailpipe. By eliminating combustion engines and the fossil fuels that power those engines in exchange for rechargeable battery packs, automakers can reduce vehicle emissions by a significant margin. With a large portion of the world looking to cut down greenhouse gas emissions in a bid to arrest runaway climate change, EVs represent the next logical evolution of vehicular transport. However, EV technology is still relatively new, and players in the EV and battery-making spaces are constantly tweaking their formulas and designs to create more energy-dense EV batteries and energy-efficient electric cars.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO