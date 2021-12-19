ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Pays Fines to Russia Over Banned Content

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Facebook has paid 17 million roubles ($229,643) in fines owed in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, but with the threat of a potentially larger fine looming. Facebook...

Reuters

Russia fines Facebook owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has fined Facebook-owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles ($177,000), a Moscow court said on Thursday, for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms. Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year in a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Facebook bans 7 ‘surveillance for hire’ entities that snooped on 50,000 users in over 100 countries

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it has banned seven “surveillance-for-hire” entities that targeted nearly 50,000 people in over 100 countries.These “cyber mercenaries”, the company noted, snooped indiscriminately on journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists, while claiming that their services only targetted criminals and terrorists.These entities, part of the global surveillance-for-hire industry, provide intrusive software and snooping services to any customer, targeting people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information, and compromise their devices and accounts, Meta said in its report following a months-long investigation.“We’re enforcing...
INTERNET
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia comments on fines for anti-vaxxers

Russian authorities are 'studying? the implementation and effectiveness of fines for people refusing to sign up for coronavirus vaccines in other countries, the head of the country's consumer and health watchdog has said. "We are studying the experience of different countries, let's see how effective it is, how applicable it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants.The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to remove the banned content, and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of about 7.2 billion rubles (about $98.4 million). Google said it would study the court documents before deciding on its next steps.Later Friday, the court also slapped a 1.9 billion ruble ($27.2 million) administrative fine...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russia blocks website of group that tracks political arrests

A Russian organization that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees said Saturday that government regulators blocked its website, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media and human rights organizations. OVD-Info reported that Russia's internet and communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked the group's website. The organization said in a tweet that it wasn't formally notified about the decision and doesn't know the reason for the action beyond that it was ordered by a court outside Moscow on Monday. The website was unavailable to Russian internet users on Saturday and was listed on the government's registry...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Businessman, Others Made Millions in Insider Trading Through Hacking -U.S

BOSTON (Reuters) - Five Russians including a Kremlin-linked businessman now in U.S. custody carried out a vast, $82 million insider trading scheme that allowed them to profit from corporate information stolen through hacking, U.S. authorities said on Monday. Vladislav Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company that prosecutors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

More Than 10,000 Russian Troops Returning to Bases After Drills Near Ukraine -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as...
MILITARY
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia security proposals

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals to curb NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics. Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals -- within weeks according to a US official -- and Putin said Thursday that Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin on NATO, Ukraine, Gas, COVID and the Russian Economy

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave his annual news conference. Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. ON POSSIBLE CONFLICT WITH UKRAINE. "This is not our choice, we do not want this." "We have to think about ensuring our security prospects...
HEALTH
Defense One

Bear, Meet Porcupine: Unconventional Deterrence for Ukraine

Neither the forces committed nor the economic sanctions threatened by Washington and Brussels are enough to deter Russia from sending its massing forces across the Ukrainian border. What’s needed is a new form of deterrence: “going porcupine.” Ukraine must quickly grow a coat of quills that can make it unassailable or at least un-occupiable. Fortunately, affordable and scalable capabilities make this possible—if the U.S. will back the effort to the tune of just one-tenth or less of the money spent annually on Iraq and Afghanistan.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY

