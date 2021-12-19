ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Turnout Hits Record Low for Hong Kong's 'Patriots'-Only Election

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -The turnout for an overhauled https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-hong-kongs-new-election-law-will-reshape-legislature-2021-12-18 "patriots"-only legislative election in Hong Kong on Sunday hit a record low, as government efforts and last-ditch campaigning failed to boost voter numbers amid a crackdown on the city's freedoms by China. After the close of polling, turnout was 30.2%....

Related
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

China's Xi endorses Hong Kong's 'patriots only' election

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed Hong Kong’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” who have shown loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by...
POLITICS
UPI News

Pro-establishment candidates win Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hong Kong saw a historically low voter turnout for its 2021 pro-government legislative election after all ballots were counted on Monday. The election was geared toward patriots only, held under a new system revamped by Beijing that marginalizes democrats. Only 30.2% of voters, or 1.3 million,...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Hong Kong votes in overhauled “patriots”-only election

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong voters went to the polls on Sunday for the first time since an electoral overhaul and a sweeping national security law were imposed on the city. The Legislative Council election – in which only candidates deemed by the government to be “patriots” can run – has been criticised by some activists, foreign governments and rights groups.
ELECTIONS
WKBN

Last monument for Tiananmen massacre removed in Hong Kong

A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out the city's last place of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Hong Kong retailers forge new path without mainland Chinese tourists

Three years of democracy protests followed by a pandemic have devastated Hong Kong retailers who had grown used to relying on cash from mainland Chinese tourists. In a city that once boasted some of the world's highest retail rents, the market has cratered. But a border town has seized the chance to evolve its local economy. Sheung Shui is the first town from the main overland border crossing and once thrived as a place where tax-free goods could be snapped up for resale back in mainland China -- a process known as parallel trading.
RETAIL
AFP

Trickle-down misery: How Afghanistan's asset freeze hurts everyone

Afghan businessman Shoaib Barak is struggling to pay his workers and suppliers, unable to access funds from a banking system crippled by the freezing of the nation's overseas assets. They, in turn, can't pay their bills -- and so the country's economic woes trickle down and hurt everyone along an unbroken chain of misery. "I feel very ashamed," said Barak, who until recently employed some 200 people across the country -- mostly in his construction business. "For me, for every Afghan, it's really disgusting. I do not even have the ability to pay salaries for my staff."
ECONOMY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
WORLD
AFP

South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye

South Korea's ex-president Park Geun-hye received a pardon on Friday, cutting short a jail term of more than 20 years for corruption with her successor saying he granted it in the interest of national unity. Park became South Korea's first woman president in 2013, but less than four years later she was impeached and ousted after a graft scandal sparked huge street protests. The 69-year-old was serving a 20-year prison sentence for bribery and abuse of power, with another two years after that for election law violations. "We must overcome the pain of the past and move forward into the new era," said President Moon Jae-in, who was propelled into power in 2017 following public backlash against Park and her conservative party.
POLITICS

