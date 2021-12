It has felt like a foregone conclusion for a few weeks now, but the Eagles have officially secured the Colts’ 2022 first-round pick under the terms of the Carson Wentz trade that the two clubs consummated back in February. In exchange for Wentz, Indianapolis gave up a 2021 third-rounder and a conditional 2022 second-rounder that would turn into a first-round choice if Wentz played 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps this year (or if he played in 70% of the snaps and Indy qualified for the postseason).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO