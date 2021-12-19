ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers odds, picks and prediction

McPherson Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans (9-4) travels to Heinz Field Sunday for a Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Titans vs. Steelers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Tennessee snapped a two-game losing skip...

www.mcphersonsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Refs tried and failed to end Steelers’ season with awful fourth-down spot

The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Ats#Football Outsiders#The Minnesota Vikings#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Cb#Dt Isaiah Buggs
lineups.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The sprint to wild card weekend has officially begun in the NFL and few teams are dashing to the finish line faster than the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams enter the weekend coming off marquee AFC wins — the Steelers against the Titans and the Chiefs against the Chargers. With a win, the Chiefs look to tighten their grasp on the number 1 seed in the AFC, while the Steelers look to make a push for the AFC North title after week 15 losses by Cleveland and Baltimore have blown the division door wide open. Undoubtedly this game carries some emotional weight for the Steelers as Big Ben Roethlisberger prepares to make one of his final regular season starts as a Steeler. How well this team performs over the next three weeks will ultimately decide whether or not the revered Pittsburgh quarterback will get one more chance to lace up the cleats come January. It’s not going to be an easy task, though, as the Chiefs aim to win their eighth straight game at Arrowhead stadium on Sunday — a place they haven’t lost in over 2 months.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers make Monday roster moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their first wave of roster moves as they enter week 16 of the NFL season. Pittsburgh, currently with a record of 7-6-1, sits in the middle of a heated battle to win the AFC North and a spot in the playoffs this year. So fans of the team should anticipate a theory of moves by the Steelers to get them into position for a playoff push.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy