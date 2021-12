Those that question why Israel built a wall separating the West Bank territories from Israel’s pre 67 borders, need look no further than the brutal murder last Thursday of 25 year old Kollel student Yehuda Dimentman. Yehuda was obviously a Religious Zionist who believed that settling all of the land of Israel was a Halachic imperative under all circumstances. Which is probably why he chose to study in a Yeshiva in the settlement of Homesh. That is something for which he was willing to risk his life. Tragically that is what happened. I cannot imagine what it’s like to lose a husband who was also the father of your 9 month old infant.

RELIGION ・ 20 HOURS AGO