Behind Enemy Lines: Week 15 Q&A with Texans Wire

By James Johnson
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars were among the most popular NFL topics after the firing of Urban Meyer, who they cut ties with on Thursday and replaced with interim Darrell Bevell. However, that made it easy to forget that the team has a game to play this Sunday against their divisional rivals in the Houston Texans.

Much like the Jags, the Texans have struggled and have the same record, so this game could decide who will end up being the worst team in the AFC South. However, one of their two wins was against the Jags Week 1, so they are capable of sweeping the Jags, especially with the Jags’ offense being as anemic as it is.

To discuss how much has changed since their last meeting with the Jags, we sat down with Mark Lane of Texans Wire for a quick Q&A. Here is what he had to say about Houston as they will come into Jacksonville looking to expand their 26-13 record against the Jags:

Jags Wire: Last time we talked it seemed like the players were high on David Culley. Is it fair to say it’s still that way?

Mark Lane: Of course they like him, but no one really likes him enough to cut out the penalties or drive-killing mistakes that have consistently secured defeats for the Texans throughout the 2021 campaign. Culley is a very likable guy, but he is in way over his head. The offensive side of the ball seems to like him the most.

The defense has given him the most trouble as he has had to bench someone on defense four times this season (linebacker Zach Cunningham twice, cornerback Desmond King, and safety Justin Reid). But his in-game coaching is horrendous. I don’t see how he makes it past Jan. 10.

JW: The Jags will face Davis Mills this time around instead of Tyrod Taylor. How has he looked as a starter?

ML: Mills has looked like a rookie. Getting benched for four weeks helped him process the 0-6 start that he had, and he looked more effective against the Seattle Seahawks despite the 33-13 loss, which was really more of the Seahawks running away with the fourth quarter than a sustained 27-3 type beatdown that Houston chipped away at all game.

He has no running game, and that is making his job a lot harder to have to move the offense constantly. Mills probably would be a good game manager if surrounded with a bevy of weapons. He probably isn’t going to be a catalyst in his own right.

JW: A lot of people feel like Houston has a bottom-3 roster. What would you say is a strength for this team if they have one at all?

ML: The defensive line has been solid. Jonathan Greenard has generated 8.0 sacks in his second year. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins has done well to provide pressure from the inside.

Sixth-round rookie Roy Lopez also gives Houston some interior pressure and looks like he can take over one of their two defensive end spots for 2022. Don’t forget that the only defense this season to get a safety on Kyler Murray was Houston’s. They can get after quarterbacks if given the chance.

JW: Who are the under-the-radar guys to watch on both offense and defense?

ML: Look for rookie tight end Brevin Jordan. He has been a favorite target of Davis Mills. Rookie receiver Nico Collins has done a good job of threatening the intermediate passing game.

Royce Freeman had some good carries against the Seahawks. Defensively look for Greenard, defensive end Jacob Martin, linebacker Neville Hewitt, and cornerback Lonnie Johnson.

JW: What are your score predictions for the game?

ML: The Texans don’t travel well on the road, sans for the pouring rain in Nashville in Week 9, while the Jaguars have had a curse lifted with the firing of Urban Meyer. Jacksonville comes out with renewed purpose and outclasses Houston much the same way the Miami Dolphins did in Week 9 and New York Jets did in Week 12 when the Texans had the same records as those teams. Jaguars, 27-19

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

