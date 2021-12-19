ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BWF World C'ships: Akane Yamaguchi clinches women's singles title, beats Tai Tzu Ying

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid [Spain], December 19 (ANI): Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday emerged triumphant over Tai Tzu Ying to win the women's singles title at the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huvela....

BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
AFP

Nadal tests positive for Covid in latest blow for tennis legend

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
TENNIS
The Independent

South Korean Olympic champion suspended over text messages

Two-time Olympic short-track champion Shim Suk-hee has been suspended for two months over her text messages that authorities say “marred the dignity of athletes," a decision that could bar her from attending the Beijing Winter Olympics.The Korea Staking Union said Wednesday it decided to suspend Shim from the national team during a disciplinary meeting held Tuesday. Shim can appeal the ruling to the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee or file for an injunction with a local court. Even if either of them accepts her appeal, the Korea Staking Union isn't obliged to overturn or lessen its penalty immediately and...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard lead snowboarders qualified for U.S. Olympic team

Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard are set to go for repeat Olympic gold in Beijing. Shaun White hasn’t qualified yet. The first U.S. snowboarders met Olympic selection criteria via world rankings updated Monday. U.S. Ski and Snowboard rules state that the top two riders per gender in halfpipe and slopestyle in this week’s world rankings will be nominated to the team, should they also rank in the world top six.
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian man to win silver at BWF World C'ships

Madrid [Spain], December 19 (ANI): Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20. The final lasted for 43 minutes. This is the first time that a...
WORLD
The Independent

2021 Sports Personality of the Year Emma Raducanu’s career in numbers

Emma Raducanu was on Sunday crowned the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.Here, the PA news agency looks at the teenager’s career so far in numbers.winning at the US Open < winning in front of a legend at the US Open@EmmaRaducanu gave thanks to 1968 champion and fellow 🇬🇧 Virginia Wade for her support. pic.twitter.com/kV1H7JD05f— US Open Tennis (@usopen)...
SPORTS
The Independent

Who is Emma Raducanu? The 18-year-old US Open champion

Emma Raducanu’s stunning run on her first appearance at the US Open finished in glorious fashion as she became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.’The teenager had already made waves with a dominant victory over Shelby Rogers, becoming the youngest British player to reach the last eight in New York in the Open era in the process, where she also beat Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.Raducanu was an unknown wildcard at the All England Club, ranked world number 338, and had only just completed...
TENNIS
atlantanews.net

ISL: FC Goa announce Derrick Pereira as new head coach

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 21 (ANI): FC Goa on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Derrick Pereira as the club's new head coach. Pereira, who is currently with the Club as its Technical Director, had taken charge of the Gaurs along with Clifford Miranda and Roma Cunillera during the fag end of the 2019/20 season after the departure of Sergio Lobera.
NFL

