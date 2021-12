Next week, the ECB Governing Council will meet and important decisions on future monetary policy will be made. It seems almost certain that the PEPP purchase program will end in March. It is more difficult to assess what the ECB Governing Council will decide for the second purchase program, APP, after March. The minutes of the November meeting indicated that the council wanted to keep flexibility for monetary policy measures after December. This was probably to be seen in the context of rising inflation rates. Since then, risks pointing in the other direction have emerged from the Omikron variant, so the Governing Council has more factors to weigh.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO