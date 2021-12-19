ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired generals share time-sensitive warning for military ahead of 2024

 2 days ago

CNN political analysts discuss a Washington Post op-ed in which...

COLUMN: Stark warning about future of U.S. military

You feeling safe and secure, neighbor? Good. Let me throw some cold water on that. Right now, more than 70 percent of Americans between 17 and 24 don’t or can’t qualify for military service because they’re too fat or have other physical issues, they have mental illness, they’re former — or current — dopers. They’ve got criminal records or lastly, they don’t meet the minimum education requirement and lack a high school degree or equivalency. Add how many can’t pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery to get in the door if they wanted to, and it’s not a pretty picture.
WTVM

Ft. Benning commanding general gives military vaccine update

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is almost one week out from the December 15 deadline for all uniformed members of the Armed Forces to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fort Benning’s commanding general says all active duty soldiers will meet that criteria, unless they have an approved medical, religious or administrative exemption.
blogforarizona.net

Three Retired Generals Warn That We Must Prepare Now For the Next GQP Insurrection

Retired Generals Paul D. Eaton, Antonio M. Taguba and Steven M. Anderson write at the Washington Post, Retired generals: The military must prepare now for a 2024 insurrection:. As we approach the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we — all of us former senior military officials — are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk.
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
The Independent

Michael Flynn’s brother lied to Congress in Capitol riot testimony, ex-aide to top DC national guard general says

A former aide to the District of Columbia National Guard general who was in command during the 6 January insurrection has accused two top Army officers — including the brother of disgraced Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn — of lying to Congress in an attempt to blame DC national guard officials for delays in response to the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.The accusations against General Charles Flynn, who served as the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations on 6 January, and then-Army staff director Lieutenant General Walter Piatt, were laid out in...
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Fox News

Obama ethics chief calls Pelosi's support of lawmaker stock trading 'disgusting': the 'opposite’ of ethics

Former President Obama’s ethics chief called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s support of lawmakers trading stocks "disgusting" and the "opposite of government ethics." Former director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Walter Shaub torched the speaker’s backing of personal financial trading among lawmakers after Pelosi defended the practice Wednesday.
chronicle99.com

Another Stimulus Check for Social Security recipients? Senior Citizens Lobby for $1,400 Payments

The newsweek.com reports that Senior Citizen’s League is raising funds to lobby Congress to support additional aid in the form of stimulus checks. With the Omicron strain wreaking havoc in the US and other parts of the world, the risk of another lockdown or such stringent is very much a possibility. Therefore the Senior Citizen’s League is lobbying for additional stimulus checks of $1,400 targeted to Social Security recipients amid the ongoing pandemic.
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
