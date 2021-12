Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live, has admitted that he is considering retiring from the long-running NBC series when it hits its 50th anniversary. Michaels, who still runs the show, told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King that it might be a “really good time to leave”. The variety comedy series is currently in its 47th season and the 50th anniversary would run in the 2024/25 broadcast season. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave,”...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO