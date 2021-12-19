ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘I want real change’: Chile votes in polarized presidential election

By Anthony Esposito, Natalia A. Ramos Miranda
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chileans headed to the polls on Sunday to vote in the Andean nation’s most divisive presidential election in decades, with two candidates offering starkly different visions for the future from pensions and privatization to human rights. Voters were choosing between Gabriel Boric https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/student-leader-president-chiles-boric-eyes-historic-election-win-2021-12-15, a 35-year-old former...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chileans hail new leftist leader, but markets balk

Investors reacted nervously on Monday after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric was elected Chile's youngest-ever president, beating out his far-right rival with promises of creating a "welfare state." Boric, who at 35 is one of the youngest presidents in world history, made his first official appearance on Monday, meeting center-right President Sebastian Pinera.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Libya parliament says 'impossible' to hold presidential vote

A Libyan parliamentary committee said Wednesday that it has become “impossible” to hold a long-awaited presidential vote in two days as scheduled, in a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich country.It was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, although it had been widely expected amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay. For nearly a year, the election was the lynchpin of international efforts to bring peace to Libya, and many have warned that either scenario — holding the vote on time or postponing it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Gabriel Boric beat the far right in Chile. Now he has to unite a divided country

Victory is sweet. The hundreds of thousands of Chileans who took to the streets to celebrate the victory of the leftwing former student leader, Gabriel Boric, in Chile’s presidential runoff elections certainly thought so. Boric won with a 12-point margin and a historic number of votes, imposing a convincing defeat on the rightwing candidate José Antonio Kast that few would have predicted only a month ago. Yet Boric’s victory speech was anything but gloating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Valdivia
Person
José Antonio Kast
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Gabriel Boric
Person
Javier Morales
AFP

Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's leftist president-elect

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric faces an uphill battle, with no majority in Congress, economic trouble on the horizon and a society reeling from a polarizing campaign. Even if he wanted to bring about radical changes to Chile's neoliberal economic model, the youthful president would find it difficult to convince a Congress that is just about equally split between left- and right-wing parties.
AMERICAS
dailyplanetdc.com

Former student activist Gabriel Boric becomes Chile’s youngest president

Leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric defeated right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast in Chile’s presidential runoff on Sunday. The 35-year-old, who rose to prominence leading protests in 2011 demanding better education, will be the nation’s youngest leader. Boric has promised to address economic inequality, raise taxes on the rich and...
POLITICS
Columbian

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic election victory

SANTIAGO, Chile — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election. And he already is under pressure from wary investors,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Reuters#Chileans#Andean#The Communist Party#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Chile celebrates as leftist Boric elected president

The streets of Santiago erupted in celebration Sunday after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric became Chile's youngest-ever president-elect with an unexpectedly large victory over his far-right rival in a polarizing race. Boric, 35, garnered nearly 56 percent of the vote compared to 44 percent for ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, who conceded even before the final result was known. Tens of thousands of Chileans took to the streets of the capital and other cities after Kast's concession, honking car horns in approval, brandishing pro-Boric placards, waving the rainbow LGBTQ flag and shouting: "Viva Chile!" Fireworks lit the skies for hours on end.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong heads to polls for ‘patriots only’ election widely criticised by rights groups

Hong Kong voted on Sunday in its first legislative council election since Beijing introduced sweeping laws as voters were offered a slate of only Beijing-approved candidates.The elections saw sluggish starts with low voter turnout at around 18.77 per cent in first seven hours after the voting began at 08:30 local time (00:30 GMT).In a major overhaul of the city’s political system by Beijing earlier this year, officials approved a controversial "patriots" resolution to cut the representations of democratic candidates. This was to ensure that all candidates are vetted as “patriots” loyal to China’s ruling Communist Party.The polling continued under heavy...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Chile's Left Cheers as Boric Win Ripples Through Latin America

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's left partied into the early hours of Monday with thousands taking to the street with flags and banners in capital Santiago to celebrate the election win of 35-year-old Gabriel Boric, who will become the country's youngest ever President. Boric, a former student protest leader who leads...
POLITICS
AFP

'Chile is awake': From protests to new president

As Chile elected leftist Gabriel Boric as its new president Sunday, this is a timeline of the country's turmoil since bloody protests against inequality in 2019.  - 2019: Violent clashes - Protests in Chile's capital, Santiago, against a rise in metro fares on October 18, 2019, escalate into clashes between police and demonstrators angry at gaping social inequality.
ADVOCACY
audacy.com

Vote count starts in Chile runoff between polar opposites

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Results began trickling in Sunday for Chile's presidential runoff following a bruising campaign between a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump and a millennial former student protest leader who promises to attack nagging inequality in Latin America's most advanced economy. José Antonio Kast, a lawmaker...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy