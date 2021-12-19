‘I want real change’: Chile votes in polarized presidential election

A Libyan parliamentary committee said Wednesday that it has become “impossible” to hold a long-awaited presidential vote in two days as scheduled, in a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich country.It was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, although it had been widely expected amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay. For nearly a year, the election was the lynchpin of international efforts to bring peace to Libya, and many have warned that either scenario — holding the vote on time or postponing it...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 36 MINUTES AGO