Protests

Mass anti-coup protests in Sudan mark uprising anniversary

By SAMY MAGDY - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and...

www.ftimes.com

BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Injured Iraqi Migrant Says Germany Is 'Country I Can Defend'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Haydar Al Marjan was working in the music industry in Baghdad when he joined a protest against corruption, unemployment and poor public services. That afternoon, he said, a flying tear gas canister cost him half his face and his future in Iraq. "It was a peaceful protest....
PROTESTS
hot96.com

Security forces deploy in Sudan’s Khartoum against planned post-coup protests

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Security forces blocked major roads and bridges in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Sunday against planned protests over the Oct. 25 military coup that have continued even after the reinstatement of the prime minister. Demonstrations were also planned in other cities across the country to mark...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

Poles marched in cities across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country's right-wing government and to protect media freedoms in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding.Many of the protesters were older Poles who decades ago resisted the country's communist regime. They fear that the democracy that they helped usher in is now being lost to them. They believe Poland's populist right-wing government is turning the country away from the West and adopting an authoritarian model closer to that of Turkey or Russia with attempts to exert political...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Myanmar Anti-Coup Activists Protest Junta with 'Silent Strike'

Protesters in Myanmar closed businesses and stayed off the streets Friday in a 'silent strike' against rule by the military and its ousting of the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected government in a February coup. Photos published by Myanmar media showed deserted streets and markets in towns across the country,...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Protests in east Congo over fears of Rwandan police; 4 dead

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say at least four people are dead after a protest turned violent in Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo. The unrest Monday was sparked by fears that police from neighboring Rwanda had entered Congolese territory, a claim that local officials deny. Gunfire rang out across Goma, a city of 2 million people near the Rwandan border early Monday. Demonstrators also put up barricades in several areas of the city. The unrest was sparked after the two countries signed a cooperation agreement last week aimed at fighting cross-border crime.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN chief warns Lebanon Cabinet paralysis may dampen support

The U.N. chief warned Tuesday that the international community is unlikely to come forth with much-needed support for Lebanon amid its persistent government paralysis and as the country struggles through a “very dramatic” crisis. Antonio Guterres’ remarks came at the end of his three-day visit during which he repeatedly urged Lebanon's political leadership to work together to resolve the economic and financial crisis. He also met with members of civil society groups and the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.The crisis has pushed more than three quarters of Lebanon's population of 6 million into poverty; the national currency is...
WORLD
AFP

Georgians vow mass hunger-strike after reports ex-leader 'tortured'

Several thousand supporters of Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili rallied Tuesday vowing a "mass hunger-strike" to secure his release after doctors said he was tortured in custody. Waving Georgia's five-cross flag and holding banners that read "Free Saakashvili!" protesters marched through the capital Tbilisi before gathering outside parliament for the rally timed to coincide with the politician's 54th birthday. Saakashvili's arrest exacerbated a political crisis stemming from parliamentary polls last year that the opposition denounced as fraudulent. It also spurred the largest anti-government protests in a decade.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Libyan election called off as fears of fresh violence grow

Libya’s parliament has said that Friday’s planned presidential election will not go ahead, leaving the internationally backed peace process in chaos and the fate of the interim government in doubt.The electoral committee’s statement on Wednesday was the first official announcement of a delay, which had been widely expected amid ongoing disputes over the rules of the polls. It did not set a new date for the polls, which had been scheduled for 24 December.At stake is a peace process that had been seen as the best hope in years of bringing an end to the decade of chaos and violence...
MIDDLE EAST
NPR

Islamic countries are pledging to launch a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan

Taliban ruled Afghanistan and continues to face international economic sanctions. The United States has frozen $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, and the country is on the brink of economic collapse and mass starvation. An emergency meeting of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation convened on Sunday in Islamabad. NPR's Fatma Tanis was there and has this report.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Why are protestors back on the streets in Sudan?

This weekend marked three years to the day since the start of the popular uprising in Sudan that saw long term dictator Omar al Bashir kicked out of power. But - instead of the anniversary being a time for celebration, it saw many of the same young protestors back on the street - this time calling for the removal of the leaders who they say have hijacked their revolution.
PROTESTS

