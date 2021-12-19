Mass anti-coup protests in Sudan mark uprising anniversary

Libya’s parliament has said that Friday’s planned presidential election will not go ahead, leaving the internationally backed peace process in chaos and the fate of the interim government in doubt.The electoral committee’s statement on Wednesday was the first official announcement of a delay, which had been widely expected amid ongoing disputes over the rules of the polls. It did not set a new date for the polls, which had been scheduled for 24 December.At stake is a peace process that had been seen as the best hope in years of bringing an end to the decade of chaos and violence...

