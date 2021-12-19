ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns isolating Myles Garrett to try to keep him safe

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns know how important Monday’s game with the Las Vegas Raiders is. They also know how important defensive end Myles Garrett is to the team.

As the team has been ravaged by positive COVID-19 test after positive COVID-19 test, they are taking no chances with Garrett. Their star defensive end was diagnosed with COVID last year and shared after how much it impacted his health, specifically his breathing and stamina, following.

Taking no chances, the Browns have been having Garrett show up after practice starts and having him only work off to the side by himself. He hasn’t been interacting in close proximity to anyone he does not have to be and the team plans to keep it that way.

As has been seen at different times throughout the year, the former #1 overall pick is a one-man wrecking crew all to himself. With so many other defenders currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Garrett can still carry a defense to a respectable performance.

Cleveland is making sure he is available to do just that Monday afternoon.

