Society

The simple way to promote a more inclusive workplace: Sharing pronouns

By Amber Burton, Michelle Ma
protocol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to our Workplace newsletter, where we share the latest tips, tools and insights to help you stay informed about the modern tech office. Today: the importance of sharing pronouns at work, the stay interview and the inconvenience of passwords. —Amber Burton, reporter (twitter | email) What are...

Digiday

‘We need to get past talking about pronouns in bathrooms’: How Publicis Groupe is making a more gender-inclusive workplace

In November, Publicis Groupe rolled out an official set of guidelines for transgender employees, as part of its mission to become a more supportive employer — and more gender-inclusive. The 28-page resource, which is currently for the U.S. market, includes a glossary of key terms as well as a sample transition plan with future plans for additional content and workshops.
SOCIETY
NIH Director's Blog

The Power of an Inclusive Workplace Recognition Project

The UNITE initiative launched The Power of an Inclusive Workplace Recognition Project to diversify the portraiture within NIH buildings and digital spaces to recognize the contributions of all NIH staff and engender a spirit of inclusion by acknowledging the rich diversity of our NIH workforce. The project was spearheaded by NIH researcher, Sadhana Jackson, M.D., a pediatric neuro-oncologist at both the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and National Cancer Institute, and co-chair of the UNITE “T” Committee. In early discussions about racial equity, Dr. Jackson noted the lack of diverse racial and gender representation in the portraiture on the walls and hallways of NIH buildings. Recognizing that the artwork in shared or public spaces encodes an institution’s values and provides messages to its members about belonging, Dr. Jackson initiated the concept through UNITE, which came to be known as the Recognition Project. It is one of many efforts by the UNITE initiative to reduce barriers and provide solutions to creating racial equity in the biomedical research workforce. This project aims to highlight inclusive excellence to help foster organizational change and a sense of belonging among underrepresented groups in administrative, scientific, and executive careers at the NIH. To stay up to date on this and other UNITE news, sign up for our emails.
SOCIETY
Forbes

Become A More Inclusive Leader To Promote Office Social Equity

Dr. Curtis Odom is the Managing Partner at Prescient Strategists, and an Executive Professor at Northeastern University in Boston. Inclusive leadership has always been a critical topic in the workplace. However, there are many diversity and inclusion professionals that feel lasting change might be elusive. What's going to happen now that a year has passed from when companies pledged billions of dollars for change in the wake of the killing of George Floyd? Sadly, we're seeing the allyship momentum slow down.
SOCIETY
hbr.org

3 Small Ways to Be a More Inclusive Colleague

Already a hot topic, creating an inclusive workplace has become even more critical for organizations seeking to attract and retain talent, and enhance productivity. Historically, companies have focused on putting in place organizational diversity policies. More recently the focus has shifted to inclusive leadership and the powerful role played by leaders in setting the tone, modeling inclusive behaviors, and calling people to account. Both of these strategies are critical, but they overlook the significance of peer relationships.
JOBS
Stewart Butterfield
lanereport.com

Diversity and Inclusion: How to Change the Narrative in Workplace Culture

Most of us know a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) workplace culture when we see it—or better yet, when we feel it. A culture of belonging, the true magic a workplace can create for employees, was once considered only an aspirational goal. Post 2020, a year that left us separated by COVID-19 and disheartened by social unrest stemming from America’s most recent racial awakening, DEI has now evolved into a business imperative.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Cultural Compass

Virtual Conferences are Better for the Environment and More Inclusive

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic brought work travel and in-person conferences to a halt, but new research finds this shift has made it easier for more people who could not previously attend these events to participate and lowered their environmental footprint. A research team led by engineers from...
AUSTIN, TX
Fast Company

Should I join the Great Resignation? Take this simple test to measure your workplace burnout

Economists and labor experts are still struggling to explain the full phenomena of the Great Resignation. Some link it to the COVID-19 pandemic, which demolished most work norms. Some claim a mass employee revolt was inevitable, much like the boom-and-bust cycles of our economy. But most agree that one key driver is a pervasive sense of burnout: Employees feel overworked, overwhelmed, and overlooked.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Are you sharing your pronouns at work? You should.

If you aren’t starting your introductory meetings with that phrase, it may be time to consider doing so now, according to workplace inclusion experts. As tech companies struggle with recruitment and retention, especially of underrepresented groups, one thing that continues to elude corporate leaders is how to create inclusive workplaces for people of all gender identities. One simple but effective way: setting a culture around disclosing pronouns at work.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

A New Look at Workplace Diversity

When we distance ourselves from those who are different, or deny that any differences exist, we are not being inclusive. Defensiveness and arguing that discrimination no longer exists are barriers to inclusion. Devaluing others’ differences and asking others to assimilate into the majority culture work against workplace inclusion. This post...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

How Inclusion Makes In-Office Communication More Effective

The organic nature of impromptu meetings and spontaneous brainstorming sessions in the office is something many managers and employees miss during this era of remote and hybrid work. However, videoconferencing and communication platforms made many organizations more inclusive by giving a greater number of employees a voice. Now, savvy managers are looking for ways to capture the best of both worlds.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Microsoft Editor in Outlook Promotes More Inclusive and Professional Email

Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, explains how Microsoft Editor in Outlook helps users create more inclusive and professional email in a new article. The informative article first explains some of the AI-powered Editor features, such as stylistic suggestions. The author then discusses how editor helps...
SOFTWARE
Society
Netflix
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
dallassun.com

Internet Governance Forum promotes inclusive digital future for all

Leveraging the power of the Internet while tackling the risks of cyberspace is the focus of a UN meeting underway in Katowice, Poland, this week. The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) brings together more than 7,000 innovators, big tech executives, young people, ministers and parliamentarians to spur efforts to build an open, secure and free digital future for all.
INTERNET
KGUN 9

Advice on how to make the workplace more positive

Krempl Communications International is a paid sponspor of The Morning Blend. Being able to articulate your thoughts and solutions clearly is a critical skill for anyone looking to get ahead in the corporate world. However, those who know how to articulate unpleasant messages when interacting with their senior management are the one that stand out and win in the work world.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
World Economic Forum

3 priorities for stronger and more inclusive health systems

The World Bank is calling for progress on universal health coverage (UHC). The WHO's 2021 UHC monitoring report shows that even before COVID-19, the world was off-track to reduce financial hardship caused from paying for healthcare out of pocket. WHO estimates around 115,000 deaths among health and care workers between...
HEALTH SERVICES
businessobserverfl.com

Employee engagement: improving through internal communication

As we approach year end, it behooves leaders to take a close look at the current state of their employee culture and participation, and use the opportunity to enact a plan for boosting engagement in the coming year — especially as companies operate in such a competitive talent environment. Here are some ways you can measure and drive positive results through internal communication:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
protocol.com

This tech startup just put a staff platform engineer on its board of directors

For the average tech worker, company boards of directors are a bit like the mysterious overlords making an appearance in Phase Three of the Marvel Universe. They rake in huge amounts of cash and power, and occasionally make decisions that radically alter how a company works, but no one seems to know much else about who they are and what they do.
BUSINESS

