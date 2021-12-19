ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘SNL’ calls off live audience due to omicron variant fears

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5F0F_0dR1FsNM00

NEW YORK CITY (NEXSTAR) — This year’s final episode of “Saturday Night Live” will be without a live audience — something viewers haven’t seen since the fall of 2020 — amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Hours before Saturday’s episode, the show announced that “due to a recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live.'”

Saturday’s episode with host Paul Rudd will also have a limited cast and crew, SNL confirmed. Because of the limited crew, planned musical guest Charli XCX will also not be performing. In a Twitter post , the singer shares she is “devastated and heartbroken,” but “currently safe and healthy.” She goes on to encourage everyone to “look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, “SNL” moved to virtual shows, with its cast appearing from home in prerecorded segments or via Zoom. In Octobe r 2020 , the show brought in a live studio audience for the first time.

This announcement comes just one day after the Rockettes canceled their annual “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall due to “increasing challenges from the pandemic.” Spiking COVID-19 cases have also forced the NFL to reschedule games, upended Broadway shows, and thrown Americans’ holiday travel plans into disarray.

New York state reported Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Creator Lorne Michaels Admits He Could Retire Around 50th Anniversary

Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live, has admitted that he is considering retiring from the long-running NBC series when it hits its 50th anniversary. Michaels, who still runs the show, told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King that it might be a “really good time to leave”. The variety comedy series is currently in its 47th season and the 50th anniversary would run in the 2024/25 broadcast season. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave,”...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Paul Rudd
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Watch Billie Eilish’s ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue, Performances of “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy”

Billie Eilish was joined by none other than Billie Eilish for the latest Season 47 entry in the larger Saturday Night Live canon. Catch Eilish’s full monologue up top. She’ll be taking her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, out on the road for a global run starting in February. Later in the night, Eilish performed “Male Fantasy” and the title track to that album, footage of which is available below.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

‘SNL’ goes on without live audience or planned musical guest Charli XCX

People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past. The long-running […]
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Lorne Michaels Says SNL Season 50 Might Be a ‘Good Time to Leave’

Lorne Michaels, godfather and executive producer of Saturday Night Live, might retire in three years, maybe, but then again maybe not. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave.” Michaels added that he will “do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well.” King asked who Michaels thought might be his successor, but he said the moment’s “three years away” and didn’t give her even a smidgen of a hint. This isn’t the first time he’s suggested that the 50th season of SNL might be his point of retirement. He told Today on NBC last fall, “I really deserve to wander off” after season 50. His words, not ours.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Snl#Covid#Octobe#Radio City Music Hall#Americans#The Associated Press
kiss951.com

SNL Cancels Studio Audience, Reruns Skits Due To COVID

Due to the spike in COVID cases in the country and the Omicron variant, the last episode of Saturday Night Live of 2021, with host Paul Rudd, canceled the studio audience, gave most of the cast and crew the night off, and re-ran several skits on Saturday (12/18). Keenan Thompson and Michael Che were the only cast members present.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

SNL will tape without a studio audience and with limited cast and crew due to Omicron spike

The New York Post reports that Saturday Night Live nearly canceled tonight's episode after four cast members tested positive, including Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman and Aristotle Athari -- and "three others" have called out because they are now “fearful” about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center. "Although some set sources claimed executive producer Lorne Michaels, 77, had tested positive, others have denounced that as 'NOT' true — and confirmed that he’s actually on set overseeing tonight’s show right now," the New York Post reports. SNL tweeted that it is proceeding with tonight's final episode of 2021, hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest Charli XXCX, eight hours before airtime. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew," tweeted SNL's Twitter account. "The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol." UPDATE: Charli XCX announces her performance has been canceled due to the limited crew.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest Backs Out After Live Audience Canceled

After “Saturday Night Live” producers decided not to have a live audience, musical guest Charlie XCX chose to back out. In response to a spike in COVID-19 variant cases in New York, show producers announced that a limited cast and crew would do the show eight hours before Saturday’s show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show also opted to go without a live audience.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL cancels live audience and plans to air with ‘limited cast and crew’ over Omicron concerns

With record-setting cases of Covid-19 in New York, NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live abruptly announced it will air without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew members for its taping on 18 December.“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL announced on its Twitter account on Saturday, hours before taping.“The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fox Cancels ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ Times Square Telecast Due to Omicron Surge

Fox has decided against moving forward with its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022″ production in New York due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant. The network announced its shift in plans on Tuesday evening. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022,’ the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “We will not be moving forward with ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve...
ENTERTAINMENT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy