Public Health

Take precautions when traveling to stem “raging” Omicron, Fauci says

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged Americans traveling over the upcoming holidays to get booster shots and always wear masks in crowded public spaces...

Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci: Vaccines Could Make Things Worse?

The novel coronavirus and its multiple variants are still freaking out the majority of the world these days, and the neverending discussions about the covid vaccines continue. Now, there’s a statement released by Anthony Fauci which makes people wonder. Check out the following video and tweet. Remember that this statement dates back to March 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Biden says there is NO need for a vaccine mandate for domestic travel despite the threat of Omicron and insists masks indoors will be enough

President Joe Biden said Friday that new travel measures the administration is imposing are 'sufficient' to combat the Omicron variant and indicated a vaccine requirement was not needed for domestic air travel. He spoke to vaccines and other measures at the White House a day after he spoke at the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Voice

Reasons listed to be fearful of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Answer: We all should be, because he’s not to be trusted, because he’s not a part of the solution to COVID-19, but a part of the problem. Apparently, president Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress are afraid of him. There have been calls from various organizations and individuals for Anthony Fauci to resign, or be fired. There have been calls for him to be prosecuted for “crimes against humanity.” The reason why shortly. But the president and his party remain mum on the subject.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
